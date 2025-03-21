‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Is Single, but Knows What He Wants "I’m old-school. It’s harder for people to want to court now." By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 21 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

After years of climbing up in the entertainment industry, he landed his breakout role in Severance, putting him further on Hollywood's radar. Tramell's career is only expanding with each role he chooses. As more eyes continue watching what he'll do next, some want to know more about his personal life. Here's what Tramell has said about his journey with love.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Tramell Tillman dating?

Tramell has confirmed he's single and searching for his potential partner. The Washington D.C. native, who is an openly gay man, admitted it's not easy finding love in the industry — even when you look like him. "I remember going through a list,” he shared with The Cut. “I looked up the top 100 gay men in the industry. The majority of them were white.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tramell also said that, while his options for finding Black love are scarce, he hasn't stopped looking and has accepted a few dates via dating apps. And while he hasn't found that person to wake up to every day with yet, he knows what he wants a relationship to look like, which can be half the battle.

"Now I know what I want,” Tramell said. “I’m old-school. It’s harder for people to want to court now. I’m loyal; when I find somebody and I ride with you, I am with you. I think it’s a beautiful way to have a relationship, but it’s not the most popular way right now.”

Article continues below advertisement

Trammell Tillman admitted he was nervous to come out, fearing he would lose out on roles.

Tramell's intersectionality as a Black and gay man in Hollywood is something he refuses to shy away from. However, he admitted that, due to the ongoing stigma LGBTQ+ people face, he worried he wouldn't be afforded quality roles once he came out in the industry. “I had this knock on my heart saying, ‘Tramell, you have a choice,'" Tramell recalled.