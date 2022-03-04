Season 2 of 'Transplant' Brings a New Head of the Emergency Department — Who Is He?

Gord is also an accomplished theater actor. In fact, he's really put himself out there in past productions, like 2015's Oedipus Rex. While playing the titular Oedipus as part of the Stratford Festival, Gord had to get completely nude at the end of the show every night.

In an interview with the CBC, Gord revealed, "Being naked on stage is quite a bold theatrical gesture and a controversial one." Perhaps a more intimate relationship with the human body helped Gord understand Dr. Mark Novak a bit more.

Season 2 of Transplant premieres Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.