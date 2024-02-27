Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Travis Kelce Hasn't Been Arrested, but Rumors Are Swirling About the Tight End Travis Kelce admitted to getting kicked off his college team for smoking weed, but he has never been arrested on drug charges. By Joseph Allen Feb. 27 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Even before Travis Kelce was dating the most famous person in the world, he was already pretty lucky. He had already won two Super Bowls and proven to be one of the best players at his position in the history of football. Now, he has got Taylor Swift and a third ring, and most people are wondering how one guy could get so lucky.

Following rumors that Travis had been arrested, though, some started to wonder whether his lucky streak might have run out. As the rumors continue to swirl, here's everything we know about whether or not Travis Kelce has been arrested.

Source: Getty Images

Was Travis Kelce arrested?

Travis hasn't been arrested, but rumors have swirled that he was arrested on drug charges following a raid on his home where police found five pounds of marijuana and 10 ounces of cocaine. The story also suggests that Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered a quote in which he said, “I can’t believe this kid with such a bright future could throw it all away." Thankfully, none of this is true, and Travis hasn't been arrested on any charges.

Like many pranks that circulate online, the story seems to have been created in large part to get people talking about it on the internet. Of course, there are definitely some people who are angry over Travis's support for vaccines and his relationship with Taylor. While we don't know exactly who started these rumors, it seems possible that they could be the folks behind them.

Travis Kelce admitted to being suspended from his football team in college for weed.

Although Travis hasn't been arrested for marijuana possession, he did confess that he was suspended from his college football team for a season after testing positive for marijuana. He also admitted that, when he was in high school, he failed both French and English classes. "Just goes to show you, if you're bad at school and smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice," Kelce said. Make that three times now.

Travis Kelce is more famous than ever.

Thanks to his relationship with Taylor, which created an entirely new roster of Chiefs fans, Travis is more famous than ever, which also means that he gets caught in the crossfires of more gossip than he ever did before. The latest person to mention him is Bethenny Frankel, who suggested that he was hungry for attention on her Instagram.

"When you get into real life, and you get into kids and marriage and things like that… It’s not easy. Relationships take work," she said in the video. "And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship," the former Bravo star added.