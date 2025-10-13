Former 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter's Kids Are All Grown Up — But She's Not a Grandma Yet "When you’re making up lies about my children…that’s another story entirely." By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 13 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

In the world of reality television romances, the success rate is far from stellar. However, Trista Sutter, the original star of ABC’s long-running hit series The Bachelorette, has managed to keep her love alive for over 20 years with husband Ryan Sutter.

Trista didn’t waste any time defending the couple’s children, specifically their son, when online rumors began to spread and spiral out of control. Find out what she said to shut down the gossip.

Source: Mega

Trista and Ryan are the parents of two children.

Following their 2003 marriage, Trista and Ryan welcomed their first child, son Maxwell Alston Sutter, in July 2007. In April 2009, after previously announcing the pregnancy in October 2008, they welcomed daughter Blakesley Grace Sutter. In August 2025, Trista marked the high school milestones of her children, as Max started his senior year, while Blakesley officially became a junior.

Source: Instagram

"It just goes too fast,” Trista wrote on Instagram in August 2025. "Junior year for Blakesley Grace and the last, first day for our senior (what?!!!), Maxwell Alston." "I love you both to the moon and back to the moon and back to the moon and back to infinity and beyond and I cannot wait to see what this year has in store for you both (but I’m putting in a request for time to slow down," she continued.

What did Trista Sutter say about the rumors surrounding her son and possibly being a grandmother?

In an Instagram video on Thursday, Oct. 9, Trista directly addressed the rumors that her teenage son, Max, is expecting a child. "It seems I need to clear something up," she began in the video. "I got a text from a friend. Her daughter used to date my son, Max, and I've posted pictures about them when they were together, and those pictures — as well as pictures of my family — have been used for clickbait," Trista continued.

"My first reaction? Laughter," she said of rumors alleging that Max and his ex-girlfriend are soon-to-be parents. "My second reaction? Anger. The biggest reason for that is that it’s a lie. The second is because they're using photos of our children without permission."

Trista made it clear that spreading unfounded rumors about her children is crossing a line.

"It’s one thing if it’s me. I can just ignore it because I know it comes with the territory. It’s another thing that it’s my children," she continued in the video. "Let me clarify: I’m very much looking forward to becoming a grandma and would, of course, support my children," Trista stated, "but I’m hoping that it’s maybe a little farther down the road."

Source: Instagram Trista with her son, Max.