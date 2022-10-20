Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Wrestler Kevin Nash, Passed Away at Age 26

Recently the wrestling world took a different kind of hit when it was announced that Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. It was widely accepted that Kevin Nash was not a great wrestler. He had more skills on the mic than on the mat, and lifted himself up using his ability to network.

Incidentally, he also used those skills to push other wrestlers down. His relationship with Tristen was famously rocky at times but seemed to have righted itself in recent years. Here's what we know about Tristen Nash's cause of death.