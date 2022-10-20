Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Wrestler Kevin Nash, Passed Away at Age 26
Recently the wrestling world took a different kind of hit when it was announced that Tristen Nash, son of WWE legend Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. It was widely accepted that Kevin Nash was not a great wrestler. He had more skills on the mic than on the mat, and lifted himself up using his ability to network.
Incidentally, he also used those skills to push other wrestlers down. His relationship with Tristen was famously rocky at times but seemed to have righted itself in recent years. Here's what we know about Tristen Nash's cause of death.
What do we know about Tristen Nash's cause of death?
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently announced via a tweet that Tristen Nash passed away at the age of 26. In the tweet, he noted that Tristen recently began working on his father's podcast, Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, and the "two enjoyed their time together." He also relayed the message that "the Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy at this time."
Not much is known about Tristen, who seems to have chosen a life slightly less out of the limelight than his father. According to Tristen's Instagram, he was a singer/songwriter in a band called The.Builders, whose music you can currently stream on bandcamp. It's melodic and vaguely reminiscent of the heartbreaking second wave of emo bands from the late '90s like The Promise Ring.
In July 2022, Tristen updated his relationship status on Facebook to "in a relationship with Savanna Kern," a licensed massage therapist in Palm Coast, Fla. By September 12, Tristen was calling Savanna his fiancée.
Tristen frequently posted adorable photos of the two of them on Facebook and Instagram. The most recent Instagram post featuring the happy couple was uploaded October 8 with the caption, "The best friend I could ever have. The love of my life and beyond brilliant. I love you so much Savanna."
It's clear Tristen Nash will be missed.
On an episode of his own podcast, Kevin Nash talks about the night Tristen was born. Kevin's decision to leave the WWE for the WCW was partially due to the fact that he would have more time with his family. "Even though I was still gone a s--tload, to have half the time I had (extra) with my son... you couldn't put a price on just that," he said.
Condolences from friends and fans flooded social media as the news of Tristen's death broke. Celebrated former professional wrestler Mick Foley took to Twitter to say, "God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to Kevin Nash, his family, and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash."
This tragedy is only made worse by the fact that Tristen passed away mere months after the death of Kevin Nash's best friend, fellow wrestler Scott Hall. As if things couldn't get any more painful, Tristen died on Scott Hall's birthday. Our thoughts are with the Nash family at this time.