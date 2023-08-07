Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I'm Glad You Do This" — Folks Love How This Woman Deals With Drivers Who Block Handicap Spots In a viral video, a woman calls out and criticizes a truck driver for illegally blocking a handicapped parking spot. Read on for the full story. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 7 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kathryngranger15

There are some people who truly don't care about anyone but themselves. They refuse to take accountability or accept any blame for their part in a selfish situation, just like this one dude who got called out on social media.

In a viral video, TikTok user @kathryngranger15 said she couldn't get out of her car because a truck illegally parked in the striped crosshatch area next to a handicap parking spot and blocked her access to a curb ramp. Read on for the whole story, and stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

A woman called out a truck driver for blocking a handicap parking spot.

The TikTok creator, Kathryn, kicked off the short video by revealing she was at a bar; there were barely any parking spots left, and some loser parked his truck in the striped area next to the handicapped space.

For context, Kathryn uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury, and sadly, the truck blocked her only access to enter the bar. Luckily, her mom — a handicap enforcement officer — came to the rescue, pulled out a handicap parking warning sticker, and placed it on the truck's driver-side window.

If you're wondering, the bright orange sticker read, "It is illegal for anyone, with or without a handicap designation, to block access areas or ramps. The van access area is the striped area next to a handicap parking space."

In a follow-up video, Kathryn revealed that the guy left (not before ripping up the sticker and tossing it on the ground) but a new person showed up and parked their white truck in the crosshatch area. She tried to get off the sidewalk, but unfortunately, she couldn't because the truck was blocking the access area and curb ramp.

In the end, Kathryn's mother grabbed another sticker and placed it on the white truck's driver-side window. "Don't block access, people!" Kathryn concluded.

As expected, many fellow TikTokers took to the comment section of both videos and praised Kathryn and her mother for the way they handled the unjust situation. "This is heartbreaking. People are so disrespectful. You are amazing for raising awareness," one person said.

"You're doing the lord's work," another TikTok user wrote, while someone else added, "This makes me happy cause those stickers are a pain to remove! Way to go mom and you!" Another person penned, "Just one of those things in life that you just don't do. You go girl!"

"I hate seeing people park like that," a fourth TikTok user commented. "Total disregard and entitled. Good on you for doing this. I love it." Someone else said, "You are an inspiration to everyone," and we can't help but agree. One person shared, "The fact that you have a sticker book for exactly this makes me so happy." Another said: "I'm so glad that you do this."