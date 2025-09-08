Trump Getting Booed at the U.S. Open Has the Internet All a Twitter "I’m crying, Bro." By Niko Mann Published Sept. 8 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

President Donald Trump was in attendance at the U.S. Open in Flushing, N.Y., in early September, and he seemed a bit out of sorts after getting loudly booed by the crowd. While the POTUS also received some cheers, Trump was booed twice while attending the U.S. Open men’s singles final on Sept. 7, 2025, per PBS.

The president was booed the first time after he exited the luxury box at the event from the Arthur Ashe stadium to wave at the crowd. The crowd can be heard booing Trump for a second time when he stepped out for the National Anthem. The president seemed to smirk as he was shown on a big screen, according to ABC News. Video of the booing was shared on the internet, and social media users reacted to the booing with panache.

Trump getting booed at the U.S. Open went viral online.

The U.S. Tennis Association reportedly tried to restrict footage of Trump getting booed from being shown on the national ABC broadcast with a statement that read, "We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions." However, they were unsuccessful, and as videos of the booing made the rounds on social media, users weighed in with their opinions.

"I’m crying, Bro. Lmao," noted one user on X (formerly Twitter). "The crowd at the U.S. Open just booed Trump DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM. That’s awesome."

"Ngl he deserved it," added another user. Another wrote, "The people that are booing him probably voted for him." One X user seemed to be in denial and exclaimed, "I saw it live, he wasn’t booed. This is a lie! The crowd erupted in cheers!" "Fake news, he wasn't boo'd," added another. "Trump got booed at the U.S. Open, and his fans crying like it’s illegal. Bro can’t survive outside a rally without the crowd being paid to cheer," noted one. "Crazy president gets booed. That's what he deserves."

"They booed when he arrived and cheered when he left early. That was the mix," joked one. The president attended the tennis match with Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

Despite media networks being ordered to try drown it out, Trump gets clearly boo'd at the US Open during the national anthem. The most hated president in the history of America. pic.twitter.com/iNkoaBvhiU — J.Rudd (@jeffrudd31) September 7, 2025

Several celebrities were also at the match, including Bruce Springsteen, Michael J. Fox, Shonda Rhimes, Pink, Sting, Ben Stiller, Shaggy, and former Friends star Courteney Cox. Trump was a guest of the Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex following the president's 39 percent tariff imposed on products from Switzerland. Trump watched the match from Rolex's suite at the stadium.