Trump Posted a Cryptic Message Following Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Win: “And So It Begins”

After enduring a lengthy race to the mayoral office, Zohran Mamdani was elected as the mayor of New York on Nov. 4, 2025. The win was historic for Mamdani, as he became the city's first Muslim mayor, the city's first mayor of South Asian heritage, the youngest mayor in more than a century, and the first Democratic Socialist to lead New York City.

While Mamdani's win gave many New Yorkers something to cheer about in the streets, not everyone was pleased to see him earn the mayoral title. President Donald Trump, specifically, wasn't thrilled by the win and made sure Mamdani and the rest of us knew how he felt about it. Here's how Trump reacted to Mamdani's win.

President Donald Trump delivered several shady messages to Zohran Mamdani following his mayoral win.

Moments after Mamdani's win was announced, Trump took to Truth Social to share his opinions on the politician's win. The president, who endorsed Mamdani's opponent, Andrew Cuomo, said Mamdani's win was due to him not being a candidate during the election. "TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” according to Pollsters," Trump wrote.

He then gloated about a victory for himself. Trump shared another post of him celebrating how his 60 Minutes interview was "the highest rated 60 Minutes in years." The president then published several posts where he considered getting rid of the filibuster and left a cryptic message to his followers. "Pass Voter Reform, Voter ID, No Mail-In Ballots," Trump suggested in a post. "Save our Supreme Court from “Packing,” No Two State addition, etc. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!!"

The White House also spoke out about Zohran Mamdani following his win.

Trump was far from the only one in his camp who saw an issue with Mamdani's win as mayor. The White House's staff also shared their thoughts on him after he addressed the "incredibly concerning" bomb threats New Jersey voters received on Election Day. According to Fox News, Mamdani called the threats "an illustration of the attacks we're seeing on our democracy," which caused White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to respond.

"I think they are completely irresponsible, and they are based on zero evidence," Leavitt told the outlet of the bomb threats. "And I think this is just another example of how the Democrat Party unfortunately stands for nothing. All they stand against is President Donald Trump. And I think it's quite sad to see that we have someone at the top of the ticket on an Election Day today saying such things about the president, when he obviously had absolutely nothing to do with those threats."

Mamdani: "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up." pic.twitter.com/AOFUquvYBQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025