Analysts Warn of Fallout as Norway Prepares for Trump's Response to Nobel Peace Prize Snub "They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me." By Trisha Faulkner Updated Oct. 10 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, it didn’t take long for another name to dominate the conversation: President Donald Trump. Not because he won. Because he didn’t. Again.

Article continues below advertisement

And in the wake of that announcement, Norway wasn’t just watching the headlines — they were bracing for what might come next. Why? Because the possibility of a fiery response from President Trump wasn’t just social media speculation. It was, according to several observers, a genuine diplomatic concern. Keep reading to see how Norway prepared for President Trump’s potential response to the Nobel Peace Prize disappointment.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s response to Nobel Peace Prize snub has been silence — but others are speaking for him.

For those expecting an all-caps Truth Social post or a campaign trail outburst, the announcement of the Nobel recipient came and went with an unusual result: President Trump said nothing. At least, not directly.

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, it was the White House that responded publicly, delivering a sharp rebuke to the Nobel Committee. According to Reuters, Steven Cheung took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the decision on behalf of the White House. He claimed that the committee “continues to place politics over peace.” His statement continued: “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will.”

The statement echoed a long-standing narrative from President Trump’s camp — that his foreign policy achievements, particularly the Abraham Accords, have been downplayed or ignored by global institutions reluctant to acknowledge his role in promoting peace.

Article continues below advertisement

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Norwegian officials were reportedly monitoring the situation closely. According to The Guardian, some analysts warned that President Trump might retaliate through trade measures, increased demands on NATO allies, or by labeling Norway as “unfriendly” to U.S. interests. Sound far-fetched? Maybe. But, per BBC, this is the same president who once canceled a trip to Denmark because it wouldn’t sell Greenland. So, Norway taking precautions might not be that unreasonable.

Article continues below advertisement

Has Trump won Nobel Peace Prize before? His past comments reveal how he feels.

Has President Trump previously won a Nobel Prize? The answer is no — but that hasn’t stopped him from repeatedly claiming he deserves one. In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, per USA Today, President Trump was candid: “They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It’s too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me.”

Source: Mega