Jimmy Carter Was One of Only Four U.S. Presidents to Win the Nobel Peace Prize The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 30 2024, 12:39 p.m. ET

On Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at his home in Georgia after nearly two years of hospice care. He was 100 years old.

Carter, at 100 years and 89 days, became the longest-lived president in U.S. history and was the first to reach the century mark. Additionally, he was only the third U.S. president to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, a rare yet remarkable achievement. Speaking of, why did Jimmy Carter receive the prestigious honor? Here's what you need to know.

Source: Mega

Why did Jimmy Carter win a Nobel Peace Prize?

After leaving the presidency, Jimmy Carter devoted much of his life to humanitarian causes. He founded the Carter Center in 1982 alongside his wife, Rosalynn Carter (1927-2023), and it's mission has focused on advancing human rights, alleviating suffering, and promoting peace around the world.

Over the years, it has grown into a prominent organization with projects in over 80 countries, addressing issues ranging from election monitoring and the strengthening of democratic institutions to conflict mediation and human rights advocacy.

One of the Carter Center's most notable initiatives has been its efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases. The center has played a leading role in the campaign to eradicate dracunculiasis (guinea worm disease), while also addressing other diseases like onchocerciasis (river blindness), trachoma, lymphatic filariasis, and malaria. These public health efforts have saved countless lives and improved health outcomes for millions in some of the world's poorest communities.

In 2002, Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless efforts to promote peace and human rights. And so, the Nobel Committee recognized his "decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

According to the Chairman of the Nobel Committee, Jimmy should have been honored with the Peace Prize earlier — specifically in 1978 — after his success in brokering the Camp David Accords, a historic peace agreement between Egypt and Israel. His role in that achievement was pivotal in helping to end one of the most entrenched conflicts in the Middle East.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee released a statement on Jimmy Carter's death.

Following Jimmy's death on December 29, the Norwegian Nobel Committee issued a statement expressing their deep respect and admiration for his lifelong commitment to peace and humanitarian work.

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and former president of Egypt, Anwar Sadat, at Camp David.

"Upon the death of former US president Jimmy Carter, the Norwegian Nobel Committee would like to repeat its praise for his 'decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development,'" the committee said, per Reuters.