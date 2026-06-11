Donald Trump Released Commemorative Coins for the White House UFC Fight and They Aren't Cheap The coins start at $249.99. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If there's a way to make more money from having the Trump name and being part of the 250th celebration of the United States, well, Donald Trump might just take it. Because now, he has commemorative medallions for the UFC fight set to take place on the White House lawn on June 14, 2026. And yes, the coins are real.

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The kicker, though? The coins are pretty costly. We're talking hundreds of dollars to start. But can you really put a price on getting a piece of American history, along with the face of Trump and the UFC CEO Dana White? Yes, yes you can. The medallions are for sale ahead of the event, and they are designed for people to be able to celebrate the event, even if they aren't one of the select audience members who get to see the match in real life.

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Donald Trump unveiled commemorative UFC medallions.

The commemorative UFC medallions are available now on RealTrumpCoins.com. They come in gold and silver and are placed on tiny official cards with the portraits of Trump and White so you know you're getting a legitimate coin. The website says the coins were designed by Trump himself in honor of the event organized by his oldest sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

"Created to honor America's 250th Anniversary and the unprecedented Freedom 250 celebration, this special edition medallion commemorates a defining patriotic moment as the UFC and President Donald J. Trump bring a championship fight to the White House grounds for the first time in history," the website explains. "Each medallion is encapsulated and authenticated by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), preserving its condition and long-term collectible significance."

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The idea of the UFC fight in general has garnered mixed reviews. Some supporters of the MAGA movement are excited for the never-before-seen event at the White House, which will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. Others see it as a conflict of interest, since, according to The New York Times, Trump does have stock in the UFC. He reportedly bought between $15,000 and $50,000 worth of stock in the company behind the UFC, TKO Holding Group, ahead of the event.

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The price of Trump's UFC coins have people talking.

Trump's UFC coins start at $249.99 for the one-ounce silver medallion. From there, though, the price goes up. The five-ounce silver coin is $1,324.99, and the one-tenth of an ounce of gold will run you $1,499.99. But the priciest coin comes in at $11,999.99 for a gold one-ounce coin. Per the website, though, you'll have to wait at least four weeks to actually receive your coin.

Trump family promoting UFC commemorative coins lol. They don’t do anything that doesn’t line their pockets. Nothing but one big scheme. — Zach (@ZachDevil) June 10, 2026