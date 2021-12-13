'Twentysomethings: Austin's' Bruce Stephenson Hasn't Landed His Dream Job Quite Yet

There's a well-used saying that goes, "Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone" — and Netflix's reality show Twentysomethings: Austin pushes eight people to test that theory.

The show places eight different twentysomethings in Austin, where they try to make new friends, find new careers, and decide whether or not the southern city is right for them. For many, this is the first time they've been able to move away from their hometowns.