Twitter Users Are Low-Key Insulting the Platform With "Just Got Laid Off" Memes
One morning we all woke up and found out that Elon Musk officially owned Twitter. And ever since, the platform has become nothing short of a hellscape. The Tesla CEO and amateur perfume salesman wasted no time dillydallying.
Some things he's done in his first few days as head honcho include making the decision to start charging an eight-dollar monthly fee to all users who want a blue tick by their name (aka have a verified account).
He also decided to lay off employees across the company, including some of Twitter's top executives. And many of the folks who got the boot apparently only found out after being remotely logged out of their work programs. "Welp just lost access to my slack and email. It's been real Twitter," tweeted one ex employee.
Sad tweets from former workers populated the platform. It seemed as if Twitter was in a downward spiral.
But if there's one thing the Twitterverse is good at, it's turning a bad situation into a funny one. Users started joking that they had been laid off or fired by the company, often making up a ridiculous role that pays homage to the current state of chaos on the microblogging platform.
Thus, the "just got laid off from Twitter" meme was born, allowing people to cleverly poke fun at the many features of Twitter that could be improved.
The best "just got laid off from Twitter" tweets and memes.
Elon Musk loves making jokes, and so did Twitter users. Below, users have announced the sad news that they've been let go from their silly roles at Twitter that never existed.
Two men pretended to be Twitter employees who had gotten the boot — but they never worked there.
It's one thing to pretend you worked at Twitter in a tweet. It's another to pretend in real life and then talk to the press about it.
The day after Elon took over Twitter, two men who claimed to have just been let go from Twitter, Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson, spoke with a CNBC reporter outside the headquarters who unfortunately took the bait.
Even Elon commended the pranksters on their elaborate hoax, which goes to show that even he thinks everything is a joke, too.