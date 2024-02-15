Home > Entertainment > Music Get to Know Ty Dolla $ign's Only Daughter Jailynn Griffin Jailynn is a social media influencer and takes after her dad. She appeared in one of his music videos along with another rapper's famous daughter. By Melissa Willets Feb. 15 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign, birth name Tyrone William Griffin Jr., isn't only a world-renowned recording artist, but he's a proud dad. The star has one child, a daughter named Jailynn Griffin, who is 19 years old.

Jailynn is a social media influencer, and also takes after her dad by appearing in one of his music videos along with another rapper's famous daughter. Read on for the details about Ty Dolla $ign's daughter, including what her relationship with her dad is like.

Ty Dolla $ign is a devoted dad to his daughter Jailynn.

It's unclear exactly who Jailynn's mom is, but her star dad is very devoted to his daughter. He often brings her to red-carpet events and shares sweet messages about her on his social media accounts.

After congratulating Jailynn on her graduation from middle school via Facebook in 2019, Ty Dolla $ign took to TikTok to share how proud he was of his little girl when she completed high school. He also gifted Jailynn with a brand new car and adorably chuckled in the background as he surprised his daughter and filmed it.

@tydollasign She graduated highschool and two years of college same day with straight A’s so i had to bless her . Congrats to my daughter @@jailynncrystal ♬ original sound - Ty Dolla $ign

Like her dad, Jailynn also enjoys sharing important milestones from her life via her social accounts — and Ty Dolla $ign is always by her side. For example, she sweetly shared a photo with him from her prom, and snapped a shot from when she accompanied her famous father to Coachella. In February 2024, Jailynn even participated in a music video alongside Kanye's oldest daughter North West.

Ty Dolla $ign's daughter is growing up too fast, according to him.

In the music video for his collaboration with Kanye West, Jailynn's father raps about her growing up too fast. The “Talking/Once Again" visual features North rapping, but also includes imagery of Ty and Jailynn. In a verse, he says, "How much to stop the car from speeding? They might try to slow down / How much to stop my daughter from growing? I just can't take it now."

"You and your dad killed it — father and daughter," one commenter applauded when Jailynn posted the video to her Instagram. In addition to making music videos, it appears that Jailynn is studying business administration and economics after having graduated from high school.

There hasn't been any word on whether Jailynn will work with her star dad in future videos or projects, but the two are very close. Ty talked about how he saw himself as a dad, and shared a tidbit about Jailynn's mom in a rare 2014 interview.