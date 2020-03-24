Turns Out, TikTok Star Tyler Brash Is Reportedly David Dobrik's 8th Cousin

Spending hours on the viral social media app TikTok? Well, you may have stumbled upon this rising star! Tyler Brash is making a name for himself in the TikTok community with his comedic point-of-view videos.

He currently boasts more than 630,000 subscribers on his page and has garnered 14.8 million "likes" on his videos.

So, who is the 20-year-old that is becoming TikTok "famous"? Here's what to know about Tyler.