Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV

TV Personality Tyler Cameron and His Younger Brothers Are Chasing Their Dreams

Reality TV personality Tyler Cameron is the eldest of three siblings, with his younger brothers Austin and Ryan rounding out the iconic trio.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Apr. 19 2024, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

Tyler Cameron (center) smiles and stands next to his brothers, Ryan (left), and Austin (right).
Source: Prime Video

Reality television personality and model Tyler Cameron made his mark as a fan-favorite contestant on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, in which he was the runner-up. Since then, Tyler has leveraged his fame, gracing the small screen on shows like Saturday Night Live and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In a significant career move in April 2024, he launched his very own Prime Video series, Going Home with Tyler Cameron. The show sees Tyler return to his roots in Jupiter, Fla., and create his own construction and home renovation company.

Along the way, Tyler reunites with his family, including his two younger brothers. Keep reading to learn more about them!

Tyler Cameron (center) stands as his brothers, Austin (left), and Ryan (right), sit on the hood of ATV quad bikes.
Source: Instagram / @tylerjcameron
Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Cameron has two younger brothers: Austin and Ryan.

For those unaware, Tyler is the eldest of three siblings, with his younger brothers Austin and Ryan rounding out the trio. These three appear to be inseparable, spending time together when they get the chance!

Austin, the second oldest, currently serves as an infantry officer in the US Army within the 82nd Airborne Division. In November 2023, Tyler sat down with People and revealed that Special Forces grew his respect and admiration for Austin.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted to make my brother proud," he explained. "We have a saying, simply, 'Just make my mama proud.' And the whole time, I was like, 'Damn. I'm complaining, but I know my brother Austin has to sit in a little sleeping bag for weeks in the miserable swamps of Louisiana for some of his training sometimes. I can get through this.'"

Article continues below advertisement

He added that the show was "just a taste and glimpse" of what his brother has gone through. Tyler told the outlet, "It was still incredibly challenging, incredibly tough. Just makes me admire and have so much more respect than I already [had]."

"I already respected him to a high amount, but this just [brought it home for me] how much our military goes through. The veterans, what they've gone through. Truly, truly incredible and remarkable," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the youngest sibling, Ryan, he recently graduated from Flordia Atlantic University. During his time there, he was a student-athlete, pursuing a business degree while playing football for the university.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, he's embarked on a career as a firefighter and EMT. On April 15, 2024, Ryan took to Instagram to share his journey into firefighting, revealing that it began in August 2023. He described it as "the hardest thing I've done," but expressed pride in officially becoming a firefighter, bringing him one step closer to his purpose.

Ryan's choice to pursue firefighting was heavily influenced by the passing of his mother, Andrea. He recounted how a crew of firefighters supported her during her final days, being there for her when she couldn't fight for herself.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ever since then, I knew that I wanted to do this job so that I could be the difference, so that I could be there on someone's worst day of their life and never lose sight of my why and do everything I can for that person," he wrote.

Tyler and his brothers started the Andrea C. Foundation to honor their late mother.

On Feb. 29, 2020, Andrea Cameron unexpectedly died of a brain aneurysm at the age of 55. In her memory, Tyler, Austin, and Ryan launched the Andrea C. Foundation to celebrate her life and legacy.

"We want to continue the way she chose to live her generous life," the Cameron brothers said via the foundation's official website. "Our foundation will seek to award scholarships to students, and to help contribute to the local community."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Tyler Cameron's New Amazon Prime Series Nods to His Late Mother Andrea Cameron — Here's What We Know About Her

Tyler Cameron Is Single — and Hints at Possible Return as Bachelor

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's Relationship Has Always Been Complicated

Latest Reality TV News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.