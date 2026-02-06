Tyler James Williams and His 2 Brothers Are So Close They Don’t Mind Living Together You've likely seen all three of the Williams brothers on TV. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2026, 4:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@tylerjameswill

Actor Tyler James Williams has been making us laugh for most of his life. When he was a preteen, the former child star stood out as the "straight man"-type character, as a young Chris Rock in Everybody Hates Chris. Later, in his 20s, he continued to keep the laughs going as the sarcastic, adorably awkward character Gregory Eddie on Abbott Elementary.

Tyler's early dedication to his craft seems to be something he inherited. His parents, Le’Roy and Angela Williams, raised not just him, but also his brothers to be stars. More importantly, Tyler and his brothers are kind people who figured out early on that they're better together. Let's take a look at the actor's relationship with his brothers.

Tyler James Williams has two younger brothers, actors Tyrel and Tylen Williams.

While Hollywood can be challenging for most child actors, Tyler has always had people who love and care about him on his side. The actor is the eldest of his two brothers, Tyrel and Tylen Williams. The three brothers are each four years apart, with Tyler born Oct. 9, 1992, followed by Tyrel, in March 16, 1997, and Tylen, on Dec. 8, 2001. The brothers were born and raised in New York City, where their parents were musicians. Soon, they each caught the acting bug.

Their lookalike genes turned out well for them in the industry, as Tyrel and Tylen played younger versions of their big brother on Everybody Hates Chris. Tyler even shared in an interview with Live with Kelly and Mark that Tyrel stole an early commercial job early in their careers because the casting team thought he was so cute.

Despite their competitive spirit, Tyler supports his brother's acting career, which includes his brother appearing on Lab Rats, Brockmire, and Party Down. Tylen also booked a few acting roles on Instant Mom and Wisdom of the Crowd and is a musician who regularly works on projects with his brother, Tyrel, through his music collective, grouptherapy.

Tyler James Williams's brothers say he's been super supportive of their professional and personal lives.

Tyler and his brothers' bond from their early years has carried into their adult lives. During a 2023 interview with Polygon, Tyrel shared how his older brother has always encouraged him and his brother to chase their dreams.

"The one bit of advice that he gave me that I sort of find myself returning to was: The show that you did is the show that you did, and people are going to love it for what it is, but if you want newer people who aren’t familiar with you to see you a different way, keep hitting that,” he said while discussing his brother supporting his music career. "If you want to be seen differently, do different things.”

In 2023, via Tyrel also took to social media to reflect on how his brother encouraged him and Tylen to be their authentic selves. According to Today, in a since-deleted post discussing how Tyler addressed the speculations about his own sexuality, he recalled how supportive his brother was when he and Tylen came out to him, including reading and sharing two books from bell hooks about that he said, "rebuilt our definition of manhood together."

"The way he handled my and our younger brother’s coming out should be studied," Tyrel said of his older brother. "He COMPLETELY deconstructed his views on masculinity and made sure to build spaces for us to be comfortable and seen until we were ready to tell our friends/family." "We all rebuilt our definition of manhood together, brick-by-brick. And it was not easy work," he added before calling Tyler the embodiment of a 'f---ing ally.' "But we weren’t doing it alone. THAT is gender affirming care. Someone allowing you space to, not only express, but discover yourself."