Love and Wrestling! Inside The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's Marriage

The Undertaker is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but what is his life like outside the ring? Read on to learn more about his family life. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 11 2023, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Throughout his three-decade career, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer won various championships and faced off against several worthy opponents, including Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Kane.

He officially retired in 2020, choosing to spend more time with his family. Speaking of, who is The Undertaker's wife? Read on to learn more about his marriage to WWE superstar Michelle McCool. Plus, stick around to find out how the former wrestler saved his lady from a shark!

The Undertaker and his wife, Michelle McCool, have been married since 2010.

Before finding each other, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were married to other people. The former two-time WWE Women's Champion married her high school sweetheart Jeremy Louis Alexander, but they divorced in 2006.

As for The Undertaker, he was married to his first wife, Jodi Lynn, from 1989 to 1999. The former couple shares a son, Gunner Vincent Calaway, born in 1993. Nearly a year after his divorce, The Undertaker married his second wife, Sara Frank. They have two daughters, Chasey and Gracie Calaway; they divorced in 2007.

Soon enough, The Undertaker and Michelle met while working for the WWE and began dating. During a June 2019 episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Michelle revealed she wasn't initially interested in her now-husband.

"He kind of courted me for a while, and people started noticing," she explained, adding that a few friends said The Undertaker "never talks to girls, like ever, that is not something he does." But he eventually took notice of her, and people started wondering if they were together. At the time, Michelle said she didn't like "long-haired, tattooed guys," but she gave The Undertaker a chance.

The two eventually got together, but Michelle wanted to keep their relationship hidden: "We started dating, and I knew what was gonna come with that," she stated, adding that they hid their relationship for months because she wanted to "make people still see Michelle for Michelle, not for Undertaker's, at the time, girlfriend."

Once people in WWE discovered their relationship, they started treating Michelle differently: "I can literally count, on one, maybe one and a half hands, how many people treated me the same from WWE pre-Mark and post-Mark," she said, noting that many were intimidated and tried to "change [their] tune and be super nice."

"News flash, Michelle McCool didn't change," she added. "I'm not that type, I'm gonna call you for it because I haven't changed. I'm not acting any different. Like, don't treat me any different." The Undertaker and Michelle tied the knot on June 26, 2010, and have been together ever since. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Kaia, in August 2012. They adopted their son, Kolt, sometime in 2021.

The Undertaker recently saved Michelle from a shark.

During a recent vacation in July 2023, the "Deadman" faced off against a shark that was swimming dangerously close to Michelle on the beach. She shared a series of photos and videos on Twitter on Sunday, July 9.

I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this “vegetation” looked a lot like a shark…..so I text hubby @undertaker 🦈😳kinda digging that last picture …A LOT😍#myprotector 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z9goXelzNT — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

"I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this 'vegetation' looked a lot like a shark," she tweeted, adding, "so I text [my] hubby. [I'm] kinda digging that last picture … A LOT #myprotector."