These Nail Art Ideas From TikTok Are Perfect for Valentine's Day

Everyone knows that red is the color you choose if you’re trying to stand out in a crowd. For @celeste_m_beauty, that’s exactly what she was going for while designing this Valentine’s Day acrylic set. While two out of five nails on her model’s hand are covered in huge red rhinestones, one is completely covered in dark red glitter, and the last two nails are left to balance out the look with a sleek classic red. If you ask us, this is the look to sport on the holiday of love.