Source: The Pokémon Company

Pink Pokémon Have Taken Over 'Pokémon GO' for Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and there are pink Pokémon all over the dang place in Pokémon GO! Best holiday ever, right? If you’re hoping to fill your Pokédex with all the cutest critters, you’re in luck. Here’s a guide to this year’s Valentine’s Day Event in Pokémon GO.

This Valentine’s Day, ‘Pokémon GO’ will be filled with a bunch of pink Pokémon.

Be on the lookout for more Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chansey, Porygon, Flaaffy, Hoppip, Snubbull, Miltank, Whismur, and Skitty than usual. If your Pokédex has been sorely lacking when it comes to the pink Pokémon, this event is the best time to fix that. You might also see a Shiny Chansey in the wild or hatch a Shiny Happiny.