Pink Pokémon Have Taken Over 'Pokémon GO' for Valentine’s Day

But the really exciting part of the Valentine’s Day event is that two new Pokémon are making their Pokémon GO debut: Audino and Alomomola ! They’re both pink (naturally) and they’re both pretty adorable. If you’re hoping to add either Audino or Alomomola to your team (or both of them!), there’s only one thing to do: Get outside! Both Pokémon will be appearing in the wild within the game. You can also check out the Field Research Tasks to increase your chance of encountering an Alomomola.