20 Sweet Valentine’s Quotes for the Special Guy in Your Life

20 Sweet Valentine’s Quotes for the Special Guy in Your LifeBy Kate Brierley
There’s a special challenge that comes around this time every year just as you sit down to profess your love to your significant other. You know it well... you need a Valentine’s message for your guy but you don’t know what to say.
Depending on the guy, you may want to be sweet, but not too schmoopy. Thoughtful, but not over-the-top! Or maybe some poetic prose to tug at the heartstrings is exactly what you need. It really just depends on your other half. Relax! Whoever he may be, we’ve got you covered with 20 Valentine’s quotes for him you can simply copy to make him swoon.
Valentine’s messages for the romantic:
“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” - A.A. Milne
“You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” - Dr. Suess
“Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.” - William Shakespeare
“You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” - E.E. Cummings
"Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get, only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." - Katharine Hepburn
"When you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that.” - John Krasinski
“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.” - Moulin Rouge
“Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone — we find it with another.” - Thomas Merton
“Love is passion, obsession, someone you can’t live without. If you don’t start with that, what are you going to end up with?” - Meet Joe Black
“I’ve come here with no expectations, only to profess, now that I am at liberty to do so, that my heart is, and always will be, yours.” - Sense & Sensibility
Words of love for the funny guy:
“You're the strangest person I ever met, she said, and I said you too, and we decided we'd know each other a long time.” - Brian Andreas
“Men want the same thing from their underwear that they want from women; a little bit of support and a little bit of freedom.” - Jerry Seinfeld
“I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” - Rita Rudner
“True love is singing karaoke ‘Under Pressure’ and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part.” - Mindy Kaling
"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo. But you want someone who'll help you catch the bus.” - Oprah Winfrey
Valentine’s messages for your crush:
“Love is friendship that has caught fire.” - Ann Landers
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller
"Love doesn't make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile." - Franklin P. Jones
"For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul." - Judy Garland
"Nobody has ever measured, even poets, how much a heart can hold." - Zelda Fitzgerald
Hope this helps! Happy hearts day, friends and lovers.
