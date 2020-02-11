20 Sweet Valentine’s Quotes for the Special Guy in Your Life

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” - A.A. Milne

“You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” - Dr. Suess

“Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.” - William Shakespeare

“You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars.” - E.E. Cummings