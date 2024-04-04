Home > Television > Food Network Who is Valerie Bertinelli Dating? The Latest on the Food Network Star's Romantic Life "This came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special," Valerie said of her relationship. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 4 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Culinary icon Valerie Bertinelli has sparked media interest once again, not for her iconic acting roles or expertise, but for a new chapter in her personal life. The beloved actress and Food Network star has been spotted out with a new love interest, and fans are eager to learn more about this aspect of her life. After her high-profile divorces, the actress has found new love, stirring curiosity among her fans and the media. But, who is Valerie dating?

Who is Valerie Bertinelli dating?



Valerie, known for her roles in One Day at a Time, Touched by an Angel, and as a spokesperson for Jenny Craig, has found love again. The only catch about her latest romance is she hasn't shared the name of her mystery man.

In an interview she did with People, Valerie shared “I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him. It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

She also shared with People, “He was not on my radar. I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special.” While Valerie hasn't yet revealed the name of her new lover, she's made it very clear she's happy with where their relationship is at.

Who was Valerie previously married to?

Valerie has been married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to the late Eddie Van Halen, the iconic guitarist of the rock band Van Halen. They were married from 1981 until their divorce in 2007. The reason for divorce was due to Eddie's cocaine addiction and his refusal to stop smoking after a cancer diagnosis. Together, they shared one son, Wolfgang Van Halen, who also pursued a career in music.

However, Valerie shared in her new cookbook Indulge, "Though we got divorced, Ed and I never stopped loving each other. Who knows, if not for cancer, we might have had a second wind... I'm pretty sure that is wistful thinking." Valerie clarified that she was romanticizing about something that could never really be between her and Eddie.