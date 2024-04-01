Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Fans Are Convinced Valkyrae and Hasan Piker Could Be in a Secret Relationship Are you buying this conspiracy? Fans think that Valkyrae and Hasanabi are dating based on a few clues. By Alex West PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 9:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Gaming streamer Valkyrae has amassed an impressive fanbase of over 4 million YouTube subscribers. She's known for her breakthrough success, especially as a woman, in the gaming genre. The star is a co-owner of the gaming organization 100 Thieves, making her incredibly well-respected.

Her dedicated fans have gotten to know her on a more-so personal level since, as an influencer, she's spoken several times about her real life. However, she's kept her dating history pretty much under wraps, which has left fans to speculate. Who is she dating?

Who is Valkyrae dating?

Officially, no one knows. However, there is a huge conspiracy that she might be dating Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, otherwise called Hasanabi, who is known for his hyper political content and commentary.

In July 2023, popular Twitter user Corn started a rumor that she was off the market when he tweeted, "VALKYRAE HAS A BOYFRIEND?" Not much clarity followed and fans were left to speculate amongst themselves.

It's mostly thought that Corn was trolling at the time or trying to get a public reaction. Even so, some fans have long since thought that Valkyrae was seeing Hasan, so it gave them some sort of validation in that belief.

Hasan and Valkyrae were spotted at Coachella 2022 together, which is the first time fans saw them actually interact in person. After that, the pair seemed to get closer as they interacted online more, including a slew of Instagram likes back and forth.

They have since seen each other in person, including gaming events like OTV AnimeExpo afterparty, Mogul Money Live, and a friend's birthday party. Rae and Hasan typically seem close when pictured together.

In a since deleted clip from Rae's friend Mira, she seems to stop short before revealing Hasan's name and indicating that Rae and him were involved with each other. However, it's still speculation at the end of the day.

If the pair are together, they would have needed to hide for a long time by this point, which isn't easy to do when your life is so public facing.

In late 2023, people really started to press Rae and Hasan for answers, but they've been tight lipped about the entire situation. In Hasan's Twitch chat, he noticed in uptick of questions about her when he was talking about going on a trip.

"No, she's not coming," he said. "I don't know why you guys are asking me about this. No, this is a boys only trip. No [QT Cinderella], no Rae. No girls and no cooties."

A fan on Reddit wrote: "I've had the feeling that they have some kind of 'more than friends' relationship, but I never dwelled on it because I'm too old to be caring all that much about who streamers are dating/involved with ... Streaming is hard work and takes away a lot of your social life, but you can still have relationships with people. I don't buy the 'I'm too busy to date' excuse all that much when it comes to streamers."