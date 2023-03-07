Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: Instagram/@valkyrae YouTuber Valkyrae Is Looking to Make a Major Life Decision — Her Net Worth May Help With That By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 7 2023, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

You can earn a living doing just about anything these days, even if you're just kind of sharing what's going on in your life. If you fancy yourself an influencer or a content creator on just about any social media platform, then you may just strike gold with the stuff you post and make some cash doing the stuff that you love. It's a tricky business and the job description isn't always super clear, but people like Valkyrae have been able to make their mark on the world with this gig.

In case you aren't aware, Rachell Hofstetter, — known by her online moniker "Valkyrae" — is a popular gamer and internet personality known for her streams and vlog updates. She got her start around 2014, when she first achieved fame on Twitch playing popular games like Fortnite. She would eventually transition to YouTube in 2020, where her gameplay of Among Us propelled her to internet popularity. Nowadays, she is one of the most popular personalities on YouTube. What is her current net worth?

Birthdate: Jan. 8, 1992

Valkyrae was born in 1992 to a Filipina mother and German father. She has four siblings: three brothers and one younger sister. She began gaming at an early age, having been encouraged by her mother to pursue it as a hobby because she enjoyed it so much. Little did she know that she would be setting her daughter down on her career path several years later. She went on to become one of the most popular streamers on the internet, and she certainly has the net worth to show for it.

According to outlets like First Sportz, Valkyrae's net worth stands at approximately $2 million. Much of her income comes from sources like sponsors, brand deals, and YouTube revenue, just to name a few. However, accounts differ wildly when it comes to her net worth. Some sources claim that she's currently worth $1.4 million, while others even state that her net worth has climbed as high as $4 million. Either way, her immense online status has earned her a spot in Forbes' 30 Under 30 in 2022, so those numbers may not be so far-fetched.

My mom and I are considering adopting a baby! She will be the one raising them and I would be financially caring for them; the idea of having another little sibling feels unreal. does anybody reading this have experience with adoption/been adopted? what was the experience like? — RAE (@Valkyrae) March 6, 2023

Valkyrae is currently considering adopting a baby with her mom.

Given her major achievements and financial standing in the past few years, it's no wonder that Valkyrae is looking to make some major life decisions. In early March 2023, she tweeted that she and her mother were considering adopting a baby together. Reportedly, her mom would be the one to raise the child while Valkyrae would support her hypothetical adopted sibling financially.