Source: poncle 'Vampire Survivors' Has an Elaborate Cheat Code System – Here's How It Works By Jon Bitner Apr. 4 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

From stages and characters to items and Arcana, there’s a lot of content to unlock in Vampire Survivors. It’ll take hours of your time to collect everything it has to offer, but if you’re short on time, you can also make use of cheat codes. These come in a variety of flavors and give you an easy way to power through the game and access everything it has to offer. Here’s a look at Vampire Survivors secret codes, how to use them, and why they’re so valuable.

How to unlock 'Vampire Survivors' secret codes.

To use secret codes in Vampire Survivors, you first need to collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. This can be found in The Bone Zone map, although you’ll only be able to pick it up after defeating Sketamari. As the last map in the game, you’ll need to put in some serious work to get to The Bone Zone and collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane – but once that’s done, you’ll have free access to all secret codes.

With the scroll added to your inventory, you’ll now see an icon on the right side of the main menu screen that says “Cast Spell.” Click on this, and you’ll pull up a menu that allows you to enter a secret code (or spell, as Vampire Survivors likes to call them). Simply type in a code, and its benefits will immediately become available. Here’s a look at some of the best secret codes in Vampire Survivors. Keep in mind that most of these are case-sensitive, so type them in exactly as they appear below.

Secret Code Description accidenti Unlocks Krochi Freetto. reset Unlocks O’Sole Meeo languorino Unlocks Sire Ambrojoe. thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Unlocks Grim Grimoire. leadmetothecheese Unlocks Milky Way Map. teleportustomars Unlocks Mindbender. thankelrond Unlocks Magic Banger. pinociampino Unlocks Peppino. highfive Unlocks Gains Boros. ablasphemousmockery Unlocks Mask of the Red Death. eggseggseggs Unlocks Glass Vizard. timecompression Unlocks Sorceress Tears. peakgamedesign Unlocks Boss Rash stage.

spoopyseason Unlocks alternate costumes for several characters. notsureitsthunder Unlocks Scorej-Oni. everything Unlocks all weapons and items except the Yellow Sign. icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet Unlocks the Great Gospel relic. recyclethetower Unlocks Tiny Bridge level. thetwoassassins Unlocks Giovanna Grana. igottagettotheedgeofsoul Unlocks Random. faschiuma Unlocks Suor Clerici. spinnn Spins the UI.

Enter these 'Vampire Survivors' secret codes on the main menu.

Unlike all the codes listed above, there are a few secret codes that don’t require the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Instead, you can enter these directly on the main menu from the second you launch Vampire Survivors. No textbox pops up, but simply entering the following keystrokes will trigger the secret code. Here’s a look at five of the best main menu codes in Vampire Survivors.