Distractify
Home > Gaming
Vampire Survivors Secret Codes
Source: poncle

'Vampire Survivors' Has an Elaborate Cheat Code System – Here’s How It Works

Jon Bitner - Author
By

Apr. 4 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

From stages and characters to items and Arcana, there’s a lot of content to unlock in Vampire Survivors. It’ll take hours of your time to collect everything it has to offer, but if you’re short on time, you can also make use of cheat codes. These come in a variety of flavors and give you an easy way to power through the game and access everything it has to offer.

Here’s a look at Vampire Survivors secret codes, how to use them, and why they’re so valuable.

Article continues below advertisement

How to unlock 'Vampire Survivors' secret codes.

To use secret codes in Vampire Survivors, you first need to collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. This can be found in The Bone Zone map, although you’ll only be able to pick it up after defeating Sketamari.

As the last map in the game, you’ll need to put in some serious work to get to The Bone Zone and collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane – but once that’s done, you’ll have free access to all secret codes.

Cast Spell Vampire Survivors
Source: poncle
Article continues below advertisement

With the scroll added to your inventory, you’ll now see an icon on the right side of the main menu screen that says “Cast Spell.” Click on this, and you’ll pull up a menu that allows you to enter a secret code (or spell, as Vampire Survivors likes to call them). Simply type in a code, and its benefits will immediately become available.

Here’s a look at some of the best secret codes in Vampire Survivors. Keep in mind that most of these are case-sensitive, so type them in exactly as they appear below.

Secret CodeDescription
accidenti Unlocks Krochi Freetto.
reset Unlocks O’Sole Meeo
languorino Unlocks Sire Ambrojoe.
thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault Unlocks Grim Grimoire.
leadmetothecheese Unlocks Milky Way Map.
teleportustomars Unlocks Mindbender.
thankelrond Unlocks Magic Banger.
pinociampino Unlocks Peppino.
highfive Unlocks Gains Boros.
ablasphemousmockery Unlocks Mask of the Red Death.
eggseggseggs Unlocks Glass Vizard.
timecompression Unlocks Sorceress Tears.
peakgamedesign Unlocks Boss Rash stage.
Article continues below advertisement

spoopyseason Unlocks alternate costumes for several characters.
notsureitsthunder Unlocks Scorej-Oni.
everything Unlocks all weapons and items except the Yellow Sign.
icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet Unlocks the Great Gospel relic.
recyclethetower Unlocks Tiny Bridge level.
thetwoassassins Unlocks Giovanna Grana.
igottagettotheedgeofsoul Unlocks Random.
faschiuma Unlocks Suor Clerici.
spinnn Spins the UI.
Vampire Survivors Unlockable Items
Source: poncle
Article continues below advertisement

Enter these 'Vampire Survivors' secret codes on the main menu.

Unlike all the codes listed above, there are a few secret codes that don’t require the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Instead, you can enter these directly on the main menu from the second you launch Vampire Survivors. No textbox pops up, but simply entering the following keystrokes will trigger the secret code.

Here’s a look at five of the best main menu codes in Vampire Survivors.

Main Menu Secret CodeDescription
up, down, down, left, right, left, right, ESC, Enter Unlock Mortaccio.
aintnobodygottimeforthat Unlocks several Arcanas, including Game Killer and Mad Groove.
pet Unlocks the ability to heal O’Sole during a run.
x-x1vviiq Unlocks Exdash character.
Enter “spam” on the menu, then enter “spam” on the Character Select screen, then “spam” on the Stage Select screen, then “humbug” during a run Unlocks Smith IV (requires Toastie and Exdash).
Advertisement
More from Distractify

Yes, Exeggcute Can Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Find Them

Is 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Coming to Nintendo Switch? Here's What to Know

'9 Years of Shadows' Review: A Gorgeous Love Letter to Old-School Metroidvanias

Latest Gaming News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.