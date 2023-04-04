'Vampire Survivors' Has an Elaborate Cheat Code System – Here’s How It Works
From stages and characters to items and Arcana, there’s a lot of content to unlock in Vampire Survivors. It’ll take hours of your time to collect everything it has to offer, but if you’re short on time, you can also make use of cheat codes. These come in a variety of flavors and give you an easy way to power through the game and access everything it has to offer.
Here’s a look at Vampire Survivors secret codes, how to use them, and why they’re so valuable.
How to unlock 'Vampire Survivors' secret codes.
To use secret codes in Vampire Survivors, you first need to collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. This can be found in The Bone Zone map, although you’ll only be able to pick it up after defeating Sketamari.
As the last map in the game, you’ll need to put in some serious work to get to The Bone Zone and collect the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane – but once that’s done, you’ll have free access to all secret codes.
With the scroll added to your inventory, you’ll now see an icon on the right side of the main menu screen that says “Cast Spell.” Click on this, and you’ll pull up a menu that allows you to enter a secret code (or spell, as Vampire Survivors likes to call them). Simply type in a code, and its benefits will immediately become available.
Here’s a look at some of the best secret codes in Vampire Survivors. Keep in mind that most of these are case-sensitive, so type them in exactly as they appear below.
|Secret Code
|Description
|accidenti
|Unlocks Krochi Freetto.
|reset
|Unlocks O’Sole Meeo
|languorino
|Unlocks Sire Ambrojoe.
|thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault
|Unlocks Grim Grimoire.
|leadmetothecheese
|Unlocks Milky Way Map.
|teleportustomars
|Unlocks Mindbender.
|thankelrond
|Unlocks Magic Banger.
|pinociampino
|Unlocks Peppino.
|highfive
|Unlocks Gains Boros.
|ablasphemousmockery
|Unlocks Mask of the Red Death.
|eggseggseggs
|Unlocks Glass Vizard.
|timecompression
|Unlocks Sorceress Tears.
|peakgamedesign
|Unlocks Boss Rash stage.
|spoopyseason
|Unlocks alternate costumes for several characters.
|notsureitsthunder
|Unlocks Scorej-Oni.
|everything
|Unlocks all weapons and items except the Yellow Sign.
|icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet
|Unlocks the Great Gospel relic.
|recyclethetower
|Unlocks Tiny Bridge level.
|thetwoassassins
|Unlocks Giovanna Grana.
|igottagettotheedgeofsoul
|Unlocks Random.
|faschiuma
|Unlocks Suor Clerici.
|spinnn
|Spins the UI.
Enter these 'Vampire Survivors' secret codes on the main menu.
Unlike all the codes listed above, there are a few secret codes that don’t require the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. Instead, you can enter these directly on the main menu from the second you launch Vampire Survivors. No textbox pops up, but simply entering the following keystrokes will trigger the secret code.
Here’s a look at five of the best main menu codes in Vampire Survivors.
|Main Menu Secret Code
|Description
|up, down, down, left, right, left, right, ESC, Enter
|Unlock Mortaccio.
|aintnobodygottimeforthat
|Unlocks several Arcanas, including Game Killer and Mad Groove.
|pet
|Unlocks the ability to heal O’Sole during a run.
|x-x1vviiq
|Unlocks Exdash character.
|Enter “spam” on the menu, then enter “spam” on the Character Select screen, then “spam” on the Stage Select screen, then “humbug” during a run
|Unlocks Smith IV (requires Toastie and Exdash).