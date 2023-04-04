Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Is 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Coming to Nintendo Switch? Here's What to Know By Anthony Jones Apr. 4 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Five years after his debut in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis returns with every trick he learned and will acquire more to up his arsenal in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Developer Respawn Entertainment has squarely focused on evolving Survivor beyond the limits of its predecessor. Players can expect fast travel, changeable lightsaber stances, and much grander planets.

Article continues below advertisement

Survivor aims to release on April 28 for multiple platforms. But will it be available on Nintendo Switch? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Article continues below advertisement

Will 'Jedi: Survivor' Be Available on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch and last-gen consoles are getting skipped. Respawn discussed wanting to deliver a visually-stunning Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that would perform best on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Focusing on those platforms allows the team to "take advantage of the faster processors, larger/faster memory, better loading times," explained head of development Stig Asmussen for Survivor in an interview on Play Magazine (per GamingBolt).

For this initiative, the Switch is the only current-gen console to miss out on getting the game on release. We can assume the handheld would struggle to deal with the vast spaces and flashy action in Survivor. Stig also mentioned the dev team wanted to make Survivor "a true new-gen experience," meaning the Switch's hardware doesn't fit that scope.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Could 'Jedi: Survivor' come to the Switch later?

Truthfully, your guess is as good as mine. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may arrive on the Nintendo Switch much later after its release this month, but there's no guarantee it'll ever happen. In order for the game to work, Respawn would likely have to work backward to make it playable on the Nintendo system. But even if that's the case, performance issues and a more lackluster visual spectacle may be a familiar sight for Switch owners.

Article continues below advertisement

Also, 'Jedi: Survivor' won't be Steam Deck compatible on release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor not being compatible with Steam Deck is not all that surprising when looking at the graphical feats of the game. The Deck struggled with Returnal and is often on the back burner for games like WWE 2K23, seeing compatibility patches way later.