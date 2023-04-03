Home > Gaming > Pokémon Source: Niantic Yes, Exeggcute Can Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO' – Here’s How to Find Them By Jon Bitner Apr. 3 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

The adorable Exeggcute will be featured in a Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour this month, making it a great time to pick up its Candy or finally add it to your PokéDex. But can Exeggcute be Shiny in Pokémon GO? Or is it a waste of time to head out in search of one? Here’s a closer look at the upcoming Exeggcute Spotlight Hour along with information on whether Exeggcute can be Shiny.

Can Exeggcute be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'?

Yes, Exeggcute can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, but finding it won’t be easy. On average, you have a 0.2% chance of finding a Shiny Exeggcute, meaning you’ll likely stumble upon hundreds of normal Exeggcutes before seeing a Shiny variant.

Source: The Pokémon Company

However, Shiny hunters will want to gear up for the Exeggcute Spotlight Hour, which is expected to run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m local time on April 4. The rate at which Exeggcutes appear in the wild will be significantly higher during the event, meaning you’ll be able to encounter tons of the adorable creatures without having to wander far from your home.

Unfortunately, there’s no foolproof way to increase the odds of a Shiny Exeggcute appearing. Instead, you’ll simply need to try and capture every single one that appears on your map. Once you’ve entered an encounter, a Shiny Exeggcute can be easily identified by its bright yellow color.

If you’re looking to evolve your Exeggcute, you’ll also earn twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon, making this a great time to stock up on the resource to enhance its skills or evolve it into Exeggutor.

How to evolve Exeggcute into Exeggutor.

In order to evolve Exeggcute into Exeggutor, you’ll need to earn 50 Exeggcute Candy. This can then be used to evolve it into Exeggutor. If trying to evolve an Exeggcute seems like too much work, you’ll also be able to find Exeggutor in Three-Star Raids starting on April 4.

A Pokémon Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, April 4, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Exeggcute appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double Candy from catching Pokémon.



Track Spotlight Hours: https://t.co/BSJxXyywbx pic.twitter.com/vAmg7bkxYD — Leek Duck (@LeekDuck) April 3, 2023

Both Exeggutor and Alolan Exeggutor are up for grabs during the event – so be sure to check out these Raids before the rotation ends on April 10. You’ll even have a chance to find a Shiny Alolan Exeggutor during that time, making it worth the hassle to check out Three-Star Raids in your area.