Vanna White Quietly Got Married Years After She and Her Husband John Donaldson Got Together By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2026, 11:22 a.m. ET

For more than 40 years, Vanna White has been one of the faces of Wheel of Fortune, "turning" the letters on the light-up board and being ready to clap for the successful contestants. Now, people are celebrating her because of her own accolades in her private life. She announced on Instagram in January 2026 that she married her longtime boyfriend, John Donaldson.

Vanna was married once before, to George Santo Pietro, a film technician who is still in the entertainment business. Vanna and George were married from 1990 until 2002, when they split up. Vanna began dating John in 2012. It wasn't until 2026 that they announced they decided to finally "make it official" after more than a decade together.

Vanna White married her second husband in 2026.

On Jan. 21, 2026, Vanna shared photos of herself and John from over the years in an Instagram post. The most notable, of course, was from their wedding day. Vanna wrote in the caption, "Surprise! We got married! John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony. We're excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you!"

She didn't share in the post when they got married, and if it was in early 2026 or even late 2025. In the past, though, Vanna has spoken about not having the need to actually walk down the aisle with her longtime partner. In 2023, she told People that she already felt married. At the time, she didn't see a logical reason why they necessarily had to make it official.

At the time, Vanna told People, "I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one." The pair met at a mutual friend's barbecue in 2012 and hit it off immediately. Years later, when Vanna spoke to People, she shared that she felt John was her male counterpart and that they felt as close as a married couple already. Now, though, they are a married couple.

John Donaldson's net worth probably isn't as much as Vanna White's.

John isn't in the entertainment business like his Wheel of Fortune icon of a wife. However, he has made what is likely an impressive living thanks to owning JDC Construction + Development Group. According to its website, the company works on residential properties and building renovations. What does that mean for John's net worth? Unfortunately, it isn't public knowledge at this time.