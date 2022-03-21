Viewers were first introduced to Meghan Crumpler and Vannessa Cross on Season 1 of the Discovery Plus series, Too Large. Now, the BFFs star in their own TLC show called 1000-lb Best Friends — and fans loved Vannessa's confidence when they took a trip to the beach. That's because she totally rocked a string bikini.At their heaviest, the best friends had a combined weight of 1,000 pounds. Meghan was able to drop enough weight — with the help of Dr. Charles Procter — to qualify for a bariatric procedure. Unfortunately, Vannessa did not make enough progress, and Dr. Procter wasn't able to give her the green light for weight loss surgery.\n\nNow that Vannessa and Meghan have their own show, 1000-lb Best Friends, Vannessa is ready to finally turn things around.Vannessa Cross rocked a string bikini on '1000-lb Best Friends.'In Season 1 of 1000-lb Best Friends, Vanessa and Meghan tried on swimsuits for their upcoming trip to the beach. Fans were surprised to see when Vannessa came out of the dressing room wearing a bikini that left little to the imagination. "I've always wanted to wear a string bikini," Vannessa declared."Oh my God, are you gonna wear this?" a shocked Meghan said when she saw her friend.\n\n"I would love to," Vannessa replied. "I want to show this off."\n\nTo that, Meghan said, "You kind of surprise me there. I just never seen nothing that big before — not in a bad way. I've just never seen that in a store, that big. I mean, I've been that big. Never mind."Fast-forward to Episode 6, and it turned out that Vannessa did decide to wear the bikini to the beach. "It's beautiful. It's definitely unique and I love the prints," a hesitant Meghan told her. "I'm a little afraid that it's gonna fall off, It looks like it's not got much attached. And I wish I had your confidence."\n\nVannessa told cameras, "I am so excited to finally put this string bikini to good use. I feel beautiful, courageous ... nude."As Meghan, Vannessa, and Tina Arnold were sitting in the sand, people-watching before getting into the water, Meghan lamented about how she wished she looked like other beach-goers. That's when Vannessa stepped in with some insight into her confidence.\n\n"Let me tell you something, baby. It's taken a lot for me to show up with nothing but my bikini on," Vanessa told her. "Don't get me wrong, Meghan. I hate my rolls. But my brain tells me, 'You're gorgeous.'"'1000-lb Best Friends' fans loved Vannessa's confidence.Meghan wasn't the only one who was impressed by Vannessa's confidence while wearing a bikini. Fans took to social media to praise the TLC star for being so comfortable in her own skin. "Vannessa got confidence out of this world for this string bikini! I love it," one person tweeted.\n\n"I wish I had the confidence that Vannessa has," another fan wrote on Reddit.Yet another Redditor shared, "Vannessa’s mobility amazes me, as does her self confidence. I have body issues like Meghan, (that I don’t admit to anyone), so when I see her living life, I say go girl. As obnoxious as she is, I’m happy for her being so confident in herself. I can learn from her."Hopefully, the BFFs continue to support one another on both their wellness and self-love journeys.\n\nCatch new episodes of 1000-lb Best Friends Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.