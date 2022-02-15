Swizz Beatz Has Officially Cleared up News About a Verzuz Subscription Charge

However, there is no telling whether a subscription service will be introduced in the future. One fan pointed out that they were already showing their cards once brands like Ciroc and Doritos became part of the brand, which may have influenced the idea to make Verzuz a paid event.

Not to mention, the Instagram post that promotes the Verzuz still includes the Triller subscription information. So, there is a possibility that fans will have to pay to view future shows. SMH!

Catch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild's Verzuz live battle on Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. EST on Instagram, Triller, Fite TV, YouTube, and Facebook.