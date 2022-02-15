Swizz Beatz Has Officially Cleared up News About a Verzuz Subscription Charge

Swizz Beatz Has Officially Cleared up News About a Verzuz Subscription ChargeBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 15 2022, Published 1:28 p.m. ET
Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Verzuz battle. Music lovers are excited to catch a vibe with the talented musicians and make new memories. However, a reported change to the rollout of Verzuz has left social media in shambles.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, news of a new subscription to view Verzuz has left fans rightfully upset. And with vicious tweets making their rounds, social media users have officially shared their feelings on the matter. In light of the unrest, Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz has made an announcement that has put fans at ease — for now. So, is Verzuz actually charging a subscription? Here’s everything that we know.
On Feb. 14, 2022, Versus announced that fans will need a Triller subscription to watch the Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton battle.
On Feb. 14, 2022, the official Verzuz Instagram account announced that the Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton battle can only be viewed with a Triller subscription — so Instagram users were thought to be out of luck.
“To watch, sign up now for the Triller Verz Pass.14-Day trial included! Don't wait! Link in bio!” the caption reads.
Of course, hysteria ensued on social media. Ever since the Verzuz platform launched in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, it served as an outlet for music lovers to connect with their peers while celebrating the accomplishments of their favorite artists. So, the fact that Verzuz has decided to switch up the free model and add a subscription has rubbed many fans the wrong way.
From fans bringing up valid points about capitalism ruining everything to comments about Verzuz pulling this nonsense in the middle of BHM, the shade has been ongoing.
Swizz Beatz has announced that the Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Verzuz battle will be available on Instagram.
The power of social media is unmatched! After receiving tons of shade and backlash about the Verzuz subscription, Swizz Beatz announced that the situation has been handled.
On Feb. 15, 2022, Swizz shared a tweet that reads, “Verzuz will be on Instagram.” Of course, fans immediately took the news with a sigh of relief.
However, there is no telling whether a subscription service will be introduced in the future. One fan pointed out that they were already showing their cards once brands like Ciroc and Doritos became part of the brand, which may have influenced the idea to make Verzuz a paid event.
Not to mention, the Instagram post that promotes the Verzuz still includes the Triller subscription information. So, there is a possibility that fans will have to pay to view future shows. SMH!
Catch Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild's Verzuz live battle on Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. EST on Instagram, Triller, Fite TV, YouTube, and Facebook.