'Survivor' Crew Member Vince Costello Was Given a Touching Tribute in the Season 49 Premiere Vince Costello had worked on 'Survivor' since 2016. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 25 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

Most fans of Survivor know iconic players by name, and they recognize their faces if they pop up as returning veterans in any given season. But when the Season 49 premiere featured a tribute to a man by the name of Vince Costello, some viewers were left wondering who he is and how he fits into the universe of the long-running CBS reality competition show.

Vince was not a player on Survivor, but he did work on the show for years before his apparent death in 2025. According to IMDb, Vince also worked on Season 48 of the show, which aired in early 2025. By the time Season 49 aired, he had died. So, who is Vince Costello, and what happened to lead Survivor to pay tribute to him? Read on to find out!

'Survivor' paid tribute to Vince Costello.

When the Season 49 premiere of Survivor ended, text on the screen popped up that said, "In loving memory of Vince Costello, forever in our hearts." Vince was a crew member of Survivor in Fiji from 2016 until 2025, when he died. He also lived in Difi, which made him an expert on locations for the competition. According to a GoFundMe page arranged by Survivor producer Jesse Jensen, Vince was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2025.

In July 2025, the GoFundMe posted an update that said Vince wanted to put a pause on donations, which stood at more than $86,000 AUD at that time. The update explained that Vince believed it was enough money to help with medical expenses related to his treatment and financial support for his family while he worked on his health.

Although the GoFundMe did not update supporters about Vince's death, judging by the Survivor tribute, Vince likely died from medical complications related to his liver cancer diagnosis. His sister, Katie Costello, shared a Facebook post in July 2025 to explain Vince's diagnosis more and, at the time, ask for donations to help him.

"Doctors advised that his days were numbered due to the advanced stage of his cancer, clots throughout the body, and internal bleeding," she wrote. "They advised there was no treatment they could offer and transferred him to palliative care in the Public Hospital system in Brisbane. We were fortunately able to consult with a private specialist, and we have now got Vince on immunotherapy treatment through the private health system, and we have hope."

