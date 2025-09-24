Nate Moore Brought Marvel Movies to Life — Now He's Fighting for His Life on 'Survivor 49' Along with being a castaway, Nate is also set to finish work on 'Black Panther 3.' By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 24 2025, 7:26 p.m. ET Source: CBS Viacom

It's not unusual for those in Hollywood to make moves from in front of the camera to behind the camera. But it's much rarer for people to move the opposite direction: from behind the camera to in front of the camera. But that's exactly what Nate Moore has done.

Nate is best known for bringing Marvel movies to life as an executive at Marvel Studios. But 2025 brought a major change as the Black Panther and Captain America exec took his turn in front of the camera on Survivor 49. Here's what we know about his major moves, as well as the final Marvel movie he planned to finish now that he has stepped away from Marvel Studios.

Source: CBS Viacom

Nate Moore has created Marvel movies, and now he has to outlast 'Survivor 49.'

He's usually focusing on what's going on behind the camera in Marvel movies as he helps bring magic to life in front of the camera, but Nate is now the one in the camera's crosshairs. Nate was tapped to compete on Survivor 49, but he came with a plan. A plan to keep his movie past on the downlow, and to make some friends.

In an interview with Parade, Nate shared how he first came to love the Survivor universe. The year was 2000, and he was a busy young adult, fresh out of college and learning to adjust to the real world. Enter: Survivor, the competitors who became his "friends," and the series which inspired him. Now, he's come full circle as a competitor himself. The 47-year-old admitted that he first applied in his 20s, and that he has watched every single episode of every season, some several times.

He mused, "I am excited to play the game. I know there is elements of deception and lying that are necessary. But I also really hope to come away with 17 new friends. Because I do think people are interesting, and I think people are why I want to play this game. It’s figuring out what makes people tick and why they’re special, and celebrating that and having fun and laughing and really bringing joy to the game again."

Nate stepped away from Marvel Studios in 2024 but had plans to wrap up one last project.

Nate is laser-focused on Survivor these days, and life looks a little different after he stepped away from his role as an executive at Marvel Studios in late 2024. But he's not completely done with the MCU. Before walking away from his decade and a half of contributions to the MCU, Nate had one movie to finish: Black Panther 3.

In late 2024, he said in a statement, "Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios. I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films. But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3." (excerpts via Variety).

