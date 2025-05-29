When Is ‘Survivor 50’ Filmed? Find out All the Details About the Milestone Season The 50th season of ‘Survivor’ promises to be one of the biggest and unforgettable that the series has ever had. By Danielle Jennings Published May 29 2025, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: CBS

After being on the air for 25 years and a record 48 seasons, CBS’s long-running reality competition series Survivor is already looking ahead to its milestone 50th season — and the announcement of the upcoming challenge has fans armed with questions, including when it will be filmed.

The 50th season of Survivor promises to be one of the biggest and most unforgettable that the series has ever had, as a host of players from the show’s previous seasons are back for another chance to see who can “outwit, outplay and outlast.”

When is ‘Survivor 50’ being filmed?

For the star-studded season, many would expect that Survivor would seek out a new location to commemorate such a milestone, but instead, it will be a familiar one to long-time viewers. Survivor 50 is being filmed in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, which is the same location where the series has been filmed since Season 33. As of now, there is no exact premiere date for the show, but it is expected to debut sometime in February 2026.

Per Deadline, Season 50 will begin filming in spring of 2025, shortly after filming wraps for Season 49. This is in line with the show's typical two-season-per-year schedule.

Who is competing on ‘Survivor 50’?

Since Season 3 of his award-winning and hugely popular HBO series The White Lotus wrapped in April, series creator and writer Mike White will have time to head back into the game, as he is the most high-profile name returning back for another round. He last competed in Survivor: David vs. Goliath, coming in second place.

"[Mike] kept texting and saying 'Look, I'm serious if you ever do anything where you have returning players I want to play again,'" Survivor host Jeff Probst said on CBS Mornings to announce the upcoming season. "So we're happy to have Mike back."

Other notable Survivor players set to return, include Season 1's Jenna Lewis-Dougherty and Cirie Fields and Ozzy Lusth — who are both competing for the fifth time. A few winners are also in the mix, with Dee Valladares (winner of Season 45) and Kyle Fraser, the winner of the recently wrapped Season 48.

What are the other details of ‘Survivor 50’?

The season will have the largest cast ever with 24 contestants who will all compete for the $1 million-dollar grand prize. The theme of the season is in the official series title, Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, where viewers will heavily influence the season.

