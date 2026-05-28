What Is the Latest on Violet Affleck’s Injury Update After ER Visit With Parents? “Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad and he becomes dad and mom.” By Alisan Duran Published May 28 2026, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck reunited over Memorial Day weekend for an important family moment involving their eldest daughter, Violet Affleck. The former couple was spotted arriving together at an urgent care clinic in Los Angeles on May 26 alongside the 20-year-old Yale University student.

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Photos published by The Daily Mail showed Violet leaning on both of her parents as the trio entered the medical facility. Jennifer and Ben, who finalized their divorce in 2018, have remained notably close while co-parenting their three children.

Source: MEGA

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What is the latest on Violet Affleck’s injury update?

While the exact nature of Violet’s injury has not been publicly revealed, photos from the outing showed her limping as she entered the clinic. Later images captured Violet leaving the facility wearing a protective boot and using crutches for support.

The public appearance quickly drew attention online, especially because Jennifer and Ben rarely appear together publicly unless it involves family matters. Fans also noted how both parents stayed physically close to Violet throughout the outing.

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Source: MEGA

Violet has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to her famous parents, though she has made headlines in recent years for her activism and public speaking. The Yale student previously delivered a speech at the United Nations advocating for stronger public health protections and increased awareness surrounding long COVID-19.

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During her speech, Violet criticized what she described as the push toward “back to normal” policies while continuing to wear a face mask publicly. She said young people were being forced to live through “unmitigated infection and reinfection” without enough protection.

Source: MEGA

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Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue prioritizing co-parenting

Jennifer previously opened up about co-parenting with Ben during an appearance on Bustle’s One Nightstand YouTube series earlier this year. She explained that parenting across two households requires both parents to take on multiple emotional roles.

“And I think my kids’ dad does too,” Jennifer shared. “Especially when your kids grow up in two separate households, I become mom and dad and he becomes dad and mom.”

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Ben has also spoken publicly about how proud he is of Violet and her accomplishments. In an interview with Access Hollywood last year, he praised Jennifer as “a great partner” in raising their children and called parenting “the joy” of his life.