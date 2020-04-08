Celebrate Easter 2020 With These Seriously Epic Virtual Egg Hunts

Hosting a virtual egg hunt on your own is simple, according to Southern Living, and it allows you to spend time with family without breaking social distancing rules. Start out by inviting participants ahead of time, and write up a series of clues for each egg that you'll be hiding around the house. Send the clues to those participating beforehand so they can hide their eggs in the same spots for their kids (or other adults), and then have everyone phone in at the time of the hunt to read clues aloud and hunt for the hidden eggs.