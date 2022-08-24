Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit.

Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja Rule and Ashanti. In 2000, Irv added his first female rapper, Vita (real name LaVita Raynor), to the label. Vita’s success, however, was short-lived. So, where is Vita now? Here’s what we know.