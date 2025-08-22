Vladimir Putin Has a Bunch of Alleged Kids — Here’s the Full Breakdown “I never discuss my family with anyone." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 22 2025, 7:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t like other world leaders who openly share details about their children. He has made it very clear that he prefers to keep his personal life private, and honestly, he’s done a pretty good job, as very little is confirmed about his kids or romantic partners.

For now, it’s pretty clear Putin has two daughters, both in their 30s. But things get hazy because there are other children rumored to be his as well. We’re sifting through all the information to bring you the facts, as well as the rumors.

It's widely believed that Vladimir Putin shares two children with his ex-wife Lyudmila.

Source: Mega

Vladimir Putin doesn’t speak much about his children publicly, but it's widely believed that he has two daughters, both now adults, whom he had with his ex-wife Lyudmila during their marriage from 1983 to 2013. Putin was reportedly working as a KGB officer, and Lyudmila was a flight attendant when they wed, according to the BBC.

Maria Vorontsova is believed to be Putin’s first child, and she was born in 1985. Maria reportedly attended St. Petersburg University to study biology and Moscow State University for medicine. She later became a researcher specializing in the endocrine system, co-wrote a book, and has pursued entrepreneurship. While she was reportedly married to Jorrit Joost Faassen, it’s believed they have since separated.

Source: Kremlin Vladimir Putin with his family.

Katerina Tikhonova, Putin’s reported second daughter, was born in 1986. She initially pursued a career as a dancer but has since turned to academia. She was believed to have married Kirill Shamalov, whose father is a family friend of Putin, though their marriage reportedly ended in divorce.

While Putin apparently has grandchildren from his daughters, they remain largely out of the spotlight, and he is rumored to have said that he wants them to “grow up like normal people,” according to the BBC.

Now, meet Vladimir Putin's rumored children.

Those are Putin’s confirmed children, though he is also rumored to have welcomed three other kids with two different women. It is widely believed that Putin had two sons with gymnast Alina Kabaeva — Ivan, around age 9, and Vladimir, around age 5. During a news conference, Putin mentioned enjoying films with his “little ones,” which many believe was a reference to these two alleged sons, according to The Sun. However, the children have never been confirmed to be his.

Putin is also rumored to have a daughter with Svetlana Krivonogikh, reportedly named Luiza Rozova, who is now in her 20s. She now goes by Elizaveta Rudnova, according to Newsweek and other reports. She has allegedly criticized her father in posts shared by the German newspaper Bild, writing about a man “who took millions of lives and destroyed mine.”