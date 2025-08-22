Does Alina Kabaeva Have Children With Vladimir Putin? Here's What We Know The Olympic rhythmic gymnast and Putin reportedly have secret children together. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 22 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Russian President Vladimir Putin is rumored to have secret children with Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, and the first pictures of his rumored son were recently leaked on social media.

According to The Sun, images of Putin's secret child with Kabaeva were leaked on the Russian Telegram channel VChk-OGPU. “VChK-OGPU has obtained a photo of the most secret and probably the loneliest boy in Russia," noted the outlet on Aug. 22, 2025.

Does Alina Kabaeva have children with Putin?

It would seem that the former Olympic gymnast does have secret children with Vladimir Putin. According to People, Kabaeva began dating the Russian president when she was 24 back in 2008. The U.S. Treasury Department reports that she has "a close relationship to Putin." The couple reportedly has a 10-year-old boy named Ivan Vladimirovich Putin. Putin and the gymnast also allegedly have a 4-year-old son named Vladimir Jr. Putin also has two adult daughters with his ex, Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya.

His alleged sons reportedly live in Putin's palace behind high security and have never been seen. "This is Ivan Vladimirovich Putin," wrote the outlet. "He hardly communicates with other children, spending all his time with guards, governesses, and teachers."

Kabaeva is an Olympic gold medal-winning rhythmic gymnast who was stripped of several medals after she tested positive for a banned substance back in 2002. After Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, rumors claimed that she'd taken the children to hide inside a chalet in Switzerland.

The Kremlin denies that the Russian president and Olympian have a relationship, according to The Moscow Times. The couple's first son was allegedly born in 2015 in Lugano, Switzerland, and their second son was allegedly born in 2019 in Moscow, Russia. Putin is said to have noted his first son's birth with excitement. "On several occasions, Ivan Putin told his tutors and security guards that when he was born, Vladimir Putin was so happy that he shouted, ‘Hurray! Finally! A boy!’" the outlet reported.

Note that even Alina Kabaeva is not sanctioned. She lives in Switzerland in a castle. She's a gymnast turned billionaire (wonder how that happened). Just one of Putin's girlfriends. pic.twitter.com/uQagRsNnzX — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) April 6, 2022

The outlet also noted that the children don't see many people and are isolated. "They have to play mostly alone or with adults," the outlet reported. "They only see their parents late at night, and their peers, mainly during big celebrations." The secret children reportedly travel with the family annually to the Russian president's mansion by the Black Sea. The family skis in the winter and goes on yacht vacations in Russia's "safe waters." They also visit Putin's Sochi and Crimea palaces.

Kabaeva and Putin's secret children are reportedly taken care of by governesses found on the English Nanny website, and their teachers are also recruited from the site. "Teachers and coaches hardly interact with the family directly," reported the outlet. "If a teacher needs something, they communicate with the family's assistants."

Putin‘s NEW HOUSE in Sochi, Russia designed by Roman Vlasov pic.twitter.com/sRxHLolVg8 — Sociaty (@sociatycom) August 21, 2025

Ivan is said to be "obsessed" with Disney movies and cartoons. He is also apparently into cosplaying as his favorite characters. He also reportedly plays hockey with Putin at an ice rink inside his father's palace.