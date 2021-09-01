Is This 'Catfish' Hopeful Investing in His Future or Being Scammed by a Fraud? (SPOILERS)

A good friend will tell you things you don’t necessarily want to hear, and this is especially true when it comes to Camara and her best friend, Vonni, who has fallen in love with a man he’s never met.

Although Vonni is hopeful that Camara has misjudged his online lover, Andrew, he has allowed Kamie Crawford and Nev Schulman (and Nev’s daughter, Cleo ) to step in and get to the bottom of this Catfish case in the Season 8 finale. So, what’s really going on between Catfish hopefuls Vonni and Andrew ?

Meet ‘Catfish’ stars Vonni and Andrew.

According to Vonni, he first met Andrew on social media, and it wasn’t long before they exchanged phone numbers. Since then, they’ve begun planning their future together and have even contemplated moving in together. Andrew, who claims to be a 26-year-old entrepreneur, previously asked Vonni to quit his job and move to Detroit.

Andrew’s request raised a few eyebrows given his admission that he is currently unemployed. Kamie tells Vonni, "He lives in Detroit, he's now on unemployment, and he wants you to quit your job to join him on unemployment to figure out what he's going to do? No.”

But that wasn’t the only concern that Nev and Kamie have about Andrew. It’s clear to everyone — including Nev’s 4-year-old daughter — that there are some serious red flags when it comes to Vonni’s cyber sweetheart. Along with the fact that Vonni has never seen Andrew in person or via FaceTime, Kamie and Nev were also concerned to learn that Vonni had been sending Andrew money. In addition, Vonni has few photos of Andrew, despite asking to see more.

Things only got fishier when Kamie and Nev learned that Andrew’s phone number is linked to the CashApp account of someone named Ke’an. When Nev asks Vonni why he hadn’t mentioned this indiscretion to his boyfriend, Vonni responds, “I didn't even mention it because people use other people's CashApps all the time.” He adds, “It does sound weird, but I still trust him.”

Unfortunately, Vonni’s optimism may end up being his ticket for a one-way trip to the Heartbreak Hotel. After gathering as much information from Vonni as possible, Nev and Kamie get to work, and they soon uncover all of Andrews’s lies. So, is this Catfish who he says he is? Who is Andrew?

