Kamie and Nev Think This 'Catfish' Hopeful's Lover of 12 Years Is a Total Fake — Were They Right? Yes and No (SPOILERS)

Although Jordan turns out to be exactly who he says he is, his name isn’t Jordan at all — it’s Tahj. But that wasn’t the only lie that this Catfish told during his online romance with Kailan, and it didn’t take long for Kamie and Nev to uncover the truth.

Tahj blames his inability to FaceTime or link up with Kailan on his chaotic work schedule, but the Catfish hosts aren’t buying it. Despite his attempts to smooth talk his way out of the situation, Tahj ultimately divulges that the woman who answered his phone was actually one of three other women that he is currently dating.

Tahj also reveals that his talks of family planning with Kailan were deceptive and expresses that he isn’t ready to be a father (or stepfather) at this point in his life. And judging from his behavior on Catfish, we’re inclined to agree. After filming, Tajh apologized to Kailan, who agreed to maintain a platonic relationship with the former Catfish.

New episodes of Catfish air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.