This 'Catfish' Hopeful Has Had a Crush on Her Online Lover for Over 10 Years — Is He the Real Deal? (SPOILERS)

If we’ve learned anything from Catfish over the last decade, it’s the importance of paying attention to red flags, and in Cody’s case, there are plenty. Dey explains that she had been a long-time fan of Cody’s YouTube channel and initially connected with him via social media, but it was years before Dey decided to shoot her shot. Soon after, their relationship blossomed — so much so that the couple has begun planning their lives together.

According to Dey, Cody even canceled his vasectomy so that they could one day start a family, but Kamie and Nev aren’t so sure about Dey’s mystery man. Along with the fact that Cody refuses to meet Dey in person or via Facetime, Kamie also points out the fact that he only communicates with her on Snapchat.

When Kamie asks Dey what keeps her connected to Cody, she gets candid about her struggle with mental illness and recalls when Cody helped her through a tough time. After developing delusions at 18, Dey was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. During this time, Dey says Cody was her saving grace.

“He’s literally the one that got through [to me],” she explains in the episode. “So, then I started taking my medication every day and I did notice a difference. So now, every time I feel good and I’m OK mentally, I’m like, I would have not been here if he wouldn’t have helped me then.”

If everything Cody says is true, Dey may have found her true love. But Nev and Kamie can’t help but be cynical. So, is Cody really who he says he is? Read on to find out.