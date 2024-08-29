Home > Human Interest Wade Wilson's Biological Father Was 15 Years Old When He Impregnated His 14-Year-Old Girlfriend "As I've matured, I 100 percent understand that was the right thing to do." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 29 2024, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Law&Crime Trials

One question that inevitably gets asked when it comes to any violent crime is, why did the person do it? In an effort to understand something as horrifying as murder, people look at the perpetrator's mental health, what was going on in their lives at the time, and of course, they dive into their childhoods. Whatever one finds out during this pursuit of knowledge is not an excuse but provides much-needed context.

In October 2019, Wade Wilson brutally murdered two women in the span of 24 hours and has never shown a single ounce of remorse. Throughout his trial, he sat stone-faced as his crimes were writ large for the jury. He didn't react at all when his biological father took the stand and testified about helping facilitate his son's arrest. Wilson has since been convicted and sentenced to death. In the wake of that, his biological dad has revealed why he gave his son up for adoption. Details to follow.

Why did Wade Wilson's biological dad give him up for adoption? He had his reasons.

Steven Testasecca went on the Lockdown 23and1 podcast in August 2024 and opened up about what was going on for him when his then-girlfriend was pregnant with Wilson. Testasecca's own home life was not ideal. As the child of divorced parents whose only sibling was a bit wild, he said the only person he really had was his girlfriend.

"I knew Wade's mom and you know, she got pregnant," said Testasecca who revealed that he was 15 years old and she was 14. Although Testasecca's mother was excited about the pregnancy, she was also suffering from lung cancer. She never got to meet her grandson as Testasecca shared that his mother died a month before Wilson was born.

Testasecca's mother gave power of attorney to an older cousin of his who had recently graduated from college, and that's who was legally responsible for the teenager. He spent a lot of his time with Wilson's mother, but things took a turn a few months after his son's birth. The young father did an eight-month stint in a juvenile program, which took a toll on Wilson's mother.

Six months into his sentence, Testasecca received legal papers that stated Wilson's mother was giving him up for adoption. "I was just a kid, he said, "I didn't really have nobody [sic] to have my back." He wanted to fight the adoption but knew he couldn't do anything about it. "As I've matured, I 100 percent understand that was the right thing to do," said Testasecca.

Wade Wilson was adopted by a couple who went to church with his biological grandparents.

Wilson's adoption was handled privately. The parents of his biological mother knew a couple from their church who were looking to adopt a baby boy. "It just worked out where they adopted him and gave him a good life," said Testasecca. "They're good people." He didn't know much beyond that.