Wade Wilson and New Girlfriend Discuss Buying a Build-a-Bear With Recordings of His Voice By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 16 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET

Convicted killer Wade Wilson is sitting on death row at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Fla. He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in June 2024 and was sentenced two months later. Wilson's trial was heavily publicized due to the nature of his crimes, but the media frenzy surrounding the legal proceedings was made worse by the attention he received on social media.

TikTok was flooded with videos of women claiming he was innocent solely based on the fact that they found him attractive. To be clear, Wilson confessed to his crimes in recorded jail phone calls with his biological father, but that didn't seem to matter. Other phone calls from jail tell the story of a man who is adept at manipulating others. In September 2024, new calls were released with a woman known as Kiosk Jessie. Here's what we know.

Wade Wilson's new calls are just as manipulative as the others.

The Phone Calls From Prison YouTube Channel uploaded conversations between Wade and Kiosk Jessie that were exchanged in June or July 2024, most likely after he was convicted. This video consists of four separate phone calls. During the first one, Wilson is complaining about how he is being treated, claiming he can only shower once a week. He also tells a horrified Kiosk Jessie that he isn't allowed to eat and can't use the phone. The convicted killer describes this as "cruel and unusual punishment."

Wilson asks Kiosk Jessie to reach out to his lawyer on his behalf as apparently, they are unable to speak. Normally his calls involve a request for money but on this occasion, he is asking this woman to do his bidding. The second phone call is mostly about Wilson's attorneys but the real upsetting bit comes at the end as he promises to send Kiosk Jessie his suits so she can "snuggle with them."

The third phone conversation is primarily about Wilson's inability to get to his "room" as he calls it. It's unclear where he is in the jail or why he can't get to his call, but evidently he cannot. The chat takes a brief detour into how they both eat chicken nuggets, then returns to Wilson's frustration about not being able to do what he wants, when he wants. That is of course how jails work.

The final phone call from this video is simply labeled Build-A-Bear and if you're anything like us, you have already guessed where this is going. Wilson suggests that Kiosk Jessie buy a Buil-A-Bear that comes with a device where he can record his voice. It's unclear if the Build-A-Bear company will allow a person to Build-A-Murderer, but it sounds like Kiosk Jessie is going to find out. "I love that idea," she tells him.

Is Kiosk Jessie really Marie?

In the comments of a TikTok that uploaded snippets of one of these jail phone calls, several people suggested that Kiosk Jessie is actually a woman named Marie who had started a Fundly for Wilson. The only Fundly for Wilson we could find was started by someone named Marion Worth, but perhaps Marie is short for Marion.