From Waka to Papa! Rapper Waka Flocka Has Announced That He's Expecting Another Child Waka Flocka is ecstatic to be a father. By Tatayana Yomary Published June 3 2026, 5:19 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For a long time, Waka Flocka (real name: Juaquin Malphurs) fans praised the rapper for his relationship with his stepdaughter, Charlie Rivera. Charlie, who is the daughter of reality star and singer Tammy Rivera, has been notably close to the MC for years. Although Tammy and Waka decided to end their marriage in 2022, after eight years together, Waka stands as a fatherly figure in Charlie’s life.

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Although Waka is a proud stepfather, many fans wondered when and if he would have more children. However, the day has come. In an emotional Instagram post, the “Round of Applause” rapper confirmed that he’s adding more kids into the fold.

Source: MEGA

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How many kids does Waka Flocka have?

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, May 31, 2026, Waka announced that he is now a father of two kids. Doubling the celebration, Waka shared the news on his 37th birthday.

"Just waiting for you to come home Jr. Best gift a man could ever ask for. I walked 40 years on earth,” Waka captioned the post. The image featured a picture of the rapper holding a wooden letter “J,” with the piece engraved with the name Juaquin Jr, the name of his unborn son.

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The forthcoming birth of Juaquin Jr. marks the arrival of the rapper’s first biological child. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Waka considers Charlie his firstborn.

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In fact, on the WeTV show Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka?, the rapper was seen getting emotional after Charlie asked him to adopt her.

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Who is Waka Flocka’s baby mama?

Of course, netizens and fans are happy for Waka’s new addition. However, many want to spread the love to the mother-to-be. Interestingly, Waka has been silent about who the mother of his unborn son is. In his caption, he made it a point not to mention the baby mama or even thank her.

That said, fans have straight out asked the rapper to reveal his baby mama’s identity, while also congratulating him. “Ok who the BM?,” one fan asked. “I know Auntie Deb is jumping to the ceiling she so happy,” another fan commented about the rapper’s mother being overjoyed. “Congratulations bro on both achievements new life and another successful trip around for u happy G day wish u many more peace and prosperity 100,” one person shared.

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Reports share that Waka has been dating a woman named Big Mel aka Melanie Montalvo since 2024. Per Melanie’s Instagram bio, she’s a Fashion Nova ambassador and an educator.

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Judging by her posts, it doesn’t seem as if she was pregnant at any time. However, since PhotoShop and posting old content is common practice, there is a possibility that she’s the new mommy-to-be. Not to mention, it’s possible that she and Waka have called it quits and he’s currently dating a new woman.