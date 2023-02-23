Home > Entertainment Source: TikTok/@cottoncandied Walmart Price Check Goes Wrong, TikToker Almost Charged $92.47 for $4 Pants By Kelly Corbett Feb. 22 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Once you get on Walmart TikTok, you'll never want to go back. From a customer claiming he was held hostage inside a store, to another shopper picking up the store's phone, there are tons of mind-boggling and weirdly fascinating videos filmed inside or about the rollback-rich store.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, a woman recently took to the platform to sound off about a time that she was told by Walmart employees that the $4 pants she wanted were allegedly over $92.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A Walmart employee said the pants were $4, others said $92.

While shopping at Walmart, a woman named Chyna, whose TikTok handle is @cottoncandied, spotted a fun pair of "the fake leather legging type pants" laying around in her size. But there was one minor caveat: The pants didn't have a price tag.

After asking the fitting room attendant to do a price check on the pants, she received great news: The pants were $4. Chyna definitely wasn't going to pass up this deal. But little did she know that as soon she got to the cashier to check out, everything would go wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the pants didn't have a price tag on them, the cashier had to type the product number into the register to ring them up. "She types the number in on the pants and says it's $92.47 and I was like 'no it's not.'" Chyna exclaims in her TikTok, adding, "When has anyone paid $92.47 for a pair of pants at Walmart?" Determined to get these pants for $4 as she was told, Chyna asks the cashier if she can try purchasing them at customer service.

Article continues below advertisement

"She escorts me to customer service and with the nastiest attitude tells this lady 'she's trying to buy these pants and they rang up as $92 but she's saying that someone told her they were $4,'" Chyna recounts. The woman working at customer service decides to do a price check for Chyna. She types the number on the pants into her computer and much to Chyna's chagrin, she tells her that they are $92.47.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Once again, Chyna is dumbfounded. Did the fitting room attendant lie to her? Also, when did Walmart start selling such expensive attire? Fortunately, the fitting room attendant comes to the rescue and confirms to the woman at customer service that she did tell Chyna the pants were $4 because that was the truth.

As the fitting room attendant quickly figured out, her two coworkers had made a mistake when checking the price: They were supposed to type a 0 in first before keying the number in. The correct price was $4. "I paid for my $4 pants and walked out," Chyna said. What a power move!

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the comment section on the video went wild as users couldn't believe that two employees confidently told Chyna that the pants were $92.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

One user even joked that they must have thought they were working at a Nordstrom.

Source: tiktok

Article continues below advertisement

Another hoped that Chyna returned to the cashier who accidentally gaslighted her and told her she was wrong.

Source: tiktok