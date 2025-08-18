After Watching Hulu's 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,' People Are Wondering Whether Knox Was Innocent Amanda Knox is famous for being a suspect in the case related to Meredith Kercher's death. Was she wrongfully convicted after the murder? By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 18 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @ABC News

What happened to Amanda Knox and Meredith Kercher when they went to Italy has haunted the world for more than fifteen years. Meredith, a young British exchange student, was tragically murdered while looking to finish her studies at the University of Leeds. Due to the woman's age and the mystery surrounding what happened to her, the case has remained relevant in pop culture for a very long time.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda was considered the prime suspect behind the crime by Italian authorities due to the fact that she was Meredith's roommate. According to NBC News, the pair lived with several other women at the time the murder happened. Even if other people lived with them, Amanda was targeted by the police because she was the first person to notice that something bad had happened to Meredith. Was Amanda Knox wrongfully convicted? Here's what we know about the murder case that rocked the news in 2007.

Was Amanda Knox wrongfully convicted?

According to The New York Times, Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were found not guilty of the murder of Meredith Kercher in 2011. The verdict that Italian authorities came up with for Amanda's case wasn't a definitive conviction. DNA evidence found at the scene of the crime had to be reviewed once again in order to give the young woman another chance to walk away with her freedom. The result of these tests showed the presence of male DNA in several spots from the crime scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

The actual person who was found guilty for the death of Meredith was Rudy Guede, a burglar with an unfortunate criminal record. According to The Daily Telegraph, Rudy's palm print was found on a pillow that was located next to the body, with the victim's blood leaving behind the evidence of Rudy's presence. Rudy's arrest and eventual sentence allowed Amanda Knox to start looking for her freedom after a long time of being wrongfully accused of killing her roommate.

Article continues below advertisement

How long was Amanda Knox in prison?

Since the authorities believed that Amanda Knox had been deeply involved with the case, the young woman had to spend four years in an Italian prison, according to NPR. While it was eventually proven that Amanda didn't kill Meredith, the legal process that allowed her to walk away took a long time. After Amanda was released, she made her way back to the United States while looking for a new life.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda's story has been the inspiration for many movies and television episodes. Hulu produced The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, a drama starring Grace Van Patten and Rebecca Wisocky. Through the tense television project, Disney will bring more awareness to the already controversial criminal case.