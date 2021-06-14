Is Arsène Lupin a Character Based on a Real-Life Master Thief?

Sometimes movies, books, and TV shows are based on real-life characters and people had no idea. Like the fact that Ursula was inspired by the popular drag performer Divine. Or Norman Bates (Ed Gein), Alice in Wonderland (Alice Liddell), and Frank Abagnale Jr. from Catch Me If You Can — and believe it or not, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Slayer was based off of an American president who might've been famous or whatever.

So what about Arsène Lupin, from Netflix's ridiculously popular crime series Lupin? Was he a real person?