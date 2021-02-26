Singer Billie Holiday Is Heralded as an LGBTQ Icon

Throughout the duration of her life, Billie Holiday left an undeniable impact on not only jazz but contemporary music as a whole. Her tumultuous backstory created hauntingly beautiful songs that have transcended time, retaining relevancy long beyond her death.

However, her personal life, although massively significant to who she was as a person, hasn't ever been discussed at the depth as her successes in music. So, that leaves questions such as was Billie Holiday gay? Furthermore, how much of an effect did the details of her personal life transcend into her public persona? Here's what we know of her life and times.