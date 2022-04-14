One of the most shocking moments to come from The Ultimatum reunion episode is Madlyn's pregnancy announcement. It was something no one could’ve guessed, since Madlyn went through tons of highs and lows throughout her time on The Ultimatum with her partner Colby.In fact, she even developed feelings for someone else on the show: Randall. Now, she seems totally invested in the little family she is starting with Colby. Was she pregnant while they were filming the show?Was Madlyn pregnant during 'The Ultimatum'?Madlyn's pregnancy timeline is a hot topic of conversation for fans of The Ultimatum right now. According to E! News, she wasn’t pregnant while filming the show. She said, “The show ended in May, and I got pregnant in August." More specifically, she discovered her pregnancy about three months after filming ended.On April 13, 2022, she said, “We are having a baby in a month. I’m 35 weeks pregnant. We’re having a baby, we’re taking on life together. We couldn’t be happier." Colby might’ve issued Madlyn an ultimatum at the beginning of the show, but now they seem to be totally in sync with their plans for the future.Has Madlyn posted any pregnancy pics on social media yet?Madlyn hasn’t posted any actual pregnancy pics on Instagram just yet, but she did post an amazingly precious Instagram video filled with all the highlights of the past year, including her pregnancy! In the video, she shares clips of herself holding a positive pregnancy test, ultrasound photos, and her growing baby bump inside a doctor's office. She has also posed in a swimsuit on the beach beside Colby with her pregnancy bump totally visible to the world.Madlyn added a caption, saying, “Spoiler alert. Here’s to my husband — thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift. I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you — your girls. Three more weeks until our baby girl arrives!”Madlyn has truly laid it all out on the line. She and Colby are expecting a precious daughter fairly soon. Her comment section is limited on Instagram, but it’s still filled with tons of people sharing their congratulation notes.Here's why fans of 'The Ultimatum' are pretty shocked about Madlyn's pregnancy.Madlyn and Colby dealt with a lot of issues on camera while filming The Ultimatum. She found herself developing feelings for Randall, and he ended up spending time with another girl off-camera outside of the social experiment. Madlyn also spent a lot of time sharing her doubts about Colby with other cast members.Because of all these issues, fans of the show are shocked about Madlyn's pregnancy announcement. At the end of the day, all that matters is that Madlyn is happy with Colby — and according to her social media posts and what she’s had to say to the press, she totally is.\n\nSeason 1 of The Ultimatum is available for streaming on Netflix now.