'The Ultimatum': Who Is April Dating Now? Where Does She Stand With Jake?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 13 2022, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix spotlights the challenges six couples face in their attempts to take their relationship to the next level.
Starring Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles, Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, Rae Williams and Zay Wilson, and Jake Cunningham and April Marie Melohn, the first 10 episodes capture some top-quality drama.
So, are April Marie and Jake still together? Who is April Marie dating now?
April Marie seems to have moved on.
April Marie showed up to the reunion episode of Season 1 of The Ultimatum with a brand-new icy-blond hairdo — taking a seat next to Zay Wilson, who originally entered the show with Rae Williams.
She went on to eventually explain how partaking in The Ultimatum really brought her and Jake's relationship to its knees. The two aren't together.
“The whole purpose of this is we weren’t compatible," she said during the reunion. "There were things that you wanted that I wasn’t taking into consideration. So, I do apologize."
She added: "I’m glad we went on the experience. I want to marry the right person. Looking at it at the end of the day, I feel like the experience did what it was supposed to do. And as heartbreaking as it was to realize you weren’t the person for me, things unfolded, s--t happened, s--t hit the fan.”
April Marie mentioned a new boyfriend on the 'Ultimatum' reunion — who is she dating now?
April Marie is whispered to be dating a man named Cody B. Cooper. Per Screen Rant, he apparently posted pictures of them together before the finale aired, and she supposedly posted pics of them together before the show premiered.
A broker, entrepreneur, and the owner of the Austin-based real estate agency Sprout Realty, Cody occasionally posts on Instagram about the latest properties up for grabs. Now and then, he also shares envy-inducing snaps about his latest adventures. In 2021, he vacationed in Tamarindo, Costa Rica. Previously, he visited Tulum, Mexico, among other places.
April and Jake are one of the few 'Ultimatum' couples who separated after appearing on the show.
Several couples on Season 1 of The Ultimatum enjoyed resounding success, adeptly using the show as an opportunity to reevaluate and improve their relationship. Hunter Parr proposed to Alexis Maloney, his girlfriend of two years, during the shooting of Season 1.
"All of these connections that I was having and making with the other women were because of personality traits that Alexis already had. So I was like, 'OK, I’m ready to propose, let’s do this,'" Hunter told Us Weekly. "And so the night before I knew, and it was very difficult for me to keep it quiet because all I wanted to do was interrupt her when she was expressing how much pain she was in."
Hunter and Alexis now live together. Shanique and Randall, Madlyn and Colby, and Nathan and Lauren all decided to steam ahead with their relationships.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum is available on Netflix now.