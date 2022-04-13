Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum.

Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix spotlights the challenges six couples face in their attempts to take their relationship to the next level.

Starring Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr, Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles, Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, Rae Williams and Zay Wilson, and Jake Cunningham and April Marie Melohn, the first 10 episodes capture some top-quality drama.